DisguisedToast says he’s ‘open’ to DSG in LCS, but he’s eyeing other esports too

After winning the 2023 Summer NA Challengers League trophy, DisguisedToast’s League of Legends team is heading into the new year on a high note. The popular content creator turned team owner has finally found that winning feeling in esports after a few stumbles along the way, and now, he could be looking at expanding into other games and leagues in the future.

When asked his future plans with the team, the 31-year-old said in an interview with Travis Gafford posted on Aug. 10 that he was ready to run it back for 2024, along with trying to find new sponsors to help fund team operations.

He also said that he was “open to join the LCS,” especially in the wake of TSM’s confirmed departure from the league, along with the rising speculation of multiple teams looking to sell their slots for next year. Toast is, however, aware that joining the league would cost him a ton more than he has spent on the team so far.

Toast said that he wanted to “break even” in esports in about two years, but if he were to join the LCS, that plan might not come to fruition in such a short timespan. “I heard joining the LCS actually loses you more money, which is kinda crazy,” he said in a half-joking manner. “The more you win and the more successful you are, you actually lose more money in esports. It’s better to just lose.”

Since creating his esports team, Toast has been pretty candid about how much money he’s had to spend while investing in the scene, including a whopping $1 million budget on all of his esports endeavors through 2022.

He isn’t too secretive about how hard it is to be a profitable team, stating that there are so many different expenditures that he needs to worry about for his teams, including food, board, travel, and other important costs that aren’t covered by Riot Games.

Even still, DSG is still full speed ahead on building their legacy in esports. On top of his efforts in League and VALORANT, Toast has been quietly considering participation in other Riot products like Teamfight Tactics and the company’s upcoming fighting title, Project L. He is also mulling entries in other non-Riot titles, like CS2, Apex Legends, and even Rainbox Six: Siege.

Ultimately, Toast has plenty of dreams for the future of DSG, but he’ll need to find the best course of action based on his organization’s capabilities. Finding the smartest and most sustainable path to success will be key, because as many people know, the worst decision you can make is one that was made hastily.

