One LCS organization has potentially sold its league slot: ‘It’s just a matter of time’

We could see a new face in the league very soon.

As the 2023 LCS Championship creeps closer and closer to its conclusion, one North American League of Legends organization might also be inching closer to the end of its time in the league.

Among the speculation around the current state of the LCS, one team has potentially sold its slot in the league, according to Daniel “dGon” Gonzales. The popular esports content creator joined Nick “LS” De Cesare and Christian “IWDominate” Rivera on the Facecheck podcast, saying that he had two separate sources corroborate these rumors and “it’s just a matter of time.”

DGon also claimed that the LCS organization selling its spot isn’t TSM and that he is “happy with who’s going out [of the league].” TSM has already confirmed it will be leaving to compete in another tier-one region, with many believing that the LPL will be the org’s next destination for 2024 and beyond.

On the other hand, one LCS team that could be on its way out is Immortals, a team that LS openly hoped would leave the league during the podcast. Immortals has been one of the worst-performing teams in the league since the org rejoined the LCS in 2020 and has finished as a bottom-two squad in five of the last eight splits.

Today we say goodbye to members of our coaching staff.



We'd like to thank them for their hard work and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/THXD5JKBDh — Immortals (@Immortals) July 29, 2023

Immortals could even be placed on the chopping block by Riot Games since the company instilled a policy in 2018 with LCS franchising that says a team’s right to compete in the league can be revoked if they finish as a bottom-two roster over an eight-split span. The org also recently dropped its starting jungler Shane “Kenvi” Espinoza, along with three different coaches.

Not only has Immortals been underperforming, but the org has also failed to grow its audience and fan base. On Twitter, for example, the team has seen marginal follower gains over the course of a year, while a majority of its recent YouTube videos haven’t even cracked 500 views. As a result, Immortals is a prime candidate to be replaced in the league.

Ultimately, however, the team that dGon was referring to in the podcast is still unknown.

About the author