One LCS organization could lose franchise slot after hitting historic lows in 2023

After another disappointing LCS season, Immortals’ League of Legends team might be on the verge of making history—for all the wrong reasons.

The North American esports organization has officially finished as a bottom-two team in the LCS over five of the last eight splits, a feat that has never been seen in the league’s history. More importantly, a policy instated in 2018 with franchising dictates that a team can lose their right to compete in the LCS if they finish in the bottom two five times over an eight-split span.

First time ever Riot could potentially invoke their franchise rule that allows them to remove a orgs slot (last almost happened w/ CLG)



IMT ever since they joined haven't seemed interested in fielding competitive rosters. Seems like they wanted to just flip the spot for profit pic.twitter.com/GgOTERtfSr — LS (@LSXYZ9) July 21, 2023

As a result, Immortals could lose the slot in the LCS due to consistently bad performances since re-entering the league in 2020. The last team that almost hit this mark was Counter Logic Gaming after the organization finished with four bottom-two finishes in a row between 2020 and 2021.

The organization has failed to break into the mid-tier echelon of the region over the last two years, fielding multiple disappointing rosters that lacked firepower and synergy when compared to the other teams in the league. There also hasn’t been roster consistency, with the team shifting through three different ADCs, four supports, and three mid laners through four splits.

This past season alone, Immortals was last in team KDA, along with an abysmal -1768 average gold difference at 15 minutes and the worst early game stats in the LCS, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. They were always getting caught out in the opening minutes of a match while also committing a plethora of unforced errors that would send them further down into a spiral before their eventual defeat.

Although Immortals is at risk of losing its spot, many people in the League community believe that Riot wouldn’t kick out a team for underperforming right now, especially with legacy organizations like TSM deciding to leave the LCS.

Either way, Immortals have been struggling for some time now and have quickly become the laughingstock of the LCS. They need to find a way to break their current image of failure for next year, so fans should expect major changes this coming offseason.

