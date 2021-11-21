Dignitas signs River, former PSG Talon jungler, to its 2022 roster

Dignitas announced Kim “River” Dong-woo is set to join its 2022 League of Legends roster as the team’s starting jungler. After finishing Worlds 2021 with PSG Talon, River will make his LCS debut at the start of the LCS Lock-In tournament.

River has had an odyssey of a career. The 22-year-old jungler began his journey in the LJL before a short stint on AHQ. The South Korean player is most well known for his past two years on PSG Talon, where he played alongside some of the all-time greats of Taiwanese League esports.

As the jungler for PSG Talon, River contributed to three PCS Championship titles, an undefeated regular season in the 2021 Summer Split, two World Championship appearances, and an MSI Semi-Finals run.

Dignitas has been busy setting its roster ahead of the 2022 LCS season. The organization already announced both Toàn “Neo” Trần and Aaron “FakeGod” Lee will remain on the squad, while Vincent “Biofrost” Wang will return to the LCS to fill the previously vacant support role. Recently released by SK Gaming, the Turkish mid laner Ersin “Blue” Gören is projected to finalize the team, according to a report by Dot Esports’ Jacob Wolf.

Dignitas had one of its best years since its re-entry into the LCS in 2021. The team finished with a respectable 11-7 record in the LCS Spring Split, at one point contending for the top spot alongside the likes of Cloud9 and Team Liquid. Dignitas struggled to translate this regular-season success into playoff hopes, however, and the team had a difficult Summer Split after several roster switch-ups.

With a new look comprised of both newcomers and LCS veterans, Dignitas is hoping to make a splash in the 2022 season.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.