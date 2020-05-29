Dignitas parts ways with Olleh

Olleh said he will retire if he can't "make anything happen."

After one split with Dignitas Academy, support player Olleh is looking for a new team.

Dignitas announced today it had parted ways with Olleh, who joined the organization’s Academy League team before the 2020 Spring Split. Olleh tweeted out earlier today he had gotten permission from Dignitas to speak with other teams but that if he couldn’t “make anything happen,” he would retire.

We have parted ways with @Olleh and wish him the best of luck in his career! pic.twitter.com/WUOQ0gkCPd — DIG (@dignitas) May 29, 2020

I got a permission to talk with other teams for summer split.

jjoosunge@gmail.com

Or DM me.

Speak 4 languages and down to go all other countries.

I got my passion back.

I am going to do my best.

If I don't make anything happen, I will retire. — Olleh (@Olleh) May 28, 2020

Olleh has been competing in the LCS since the 2017 Spring Split, when he signed with Immortals. After a one-season stint with IMT, he moved to Team Liquid, where he teamed with Doublelift en route to two consecutive split playoff titles but a top 12 finish at 2018 Worlds.

Olleh spent last season on Golden Guardians’ LCS roster, although he was demoted to the Academy League roster a month into the 2019 Summer Split. He similarly helped DIG Academy reach the semifinals of this year’s Academy League Spring Playoffs.

Dignitas has made quite a few changes since missing out on the Spring Playoffs via a tiebreaker. The team’s biggest move was the team parting ways with highly-paid top laner Huni, who is now on Evil Geniuses. The team also welcomed Dardoch into the team after a controversial departure from TSM, in addition to acquiring Omran “V1per” Shoura.

After a busy mid-season break, Dignitas will have a week-long tryout so all of the team’s players can attempt to start in the Summer Split, according to jungler Akaadian. The jungler said the players will compete against each other in scrims and the coaching staff will decide who will start on the LCS roster and which will play in the Academy League.

The LCS Summer Split begins on June 12.