We haven’t quite seen the last of Zaunite druglord Silco in Arcane, despite the original series character⁠—he is one of the few not from the League of Legends roster⁠—dying in the Netflix series’ season one finale.

Silco’s voice actor, Jason Spisak, spilled the beans on the Arcane antagonist’s return on the Izuko Podcast, admitting he had “recorded lines for season two.”

Little is known about the Arcane season two storyline, especially which characters are involved and which have been benched as the Piltover vs. Zaun cold war finally explodes, but Spisak was apparently given the green light by Riot Games to tell fans about his expected involvement either way.

“I’ve recorded lines for season two… they let me say it,” he said. “Riot let me tell people. They said, ‘You can officially tell people you have recorded lines for season two,’ so I’m allowed to say that I have.”

Now, I think we’ll all remember Silco was very dead by the time curtains closed on the opening Arcane season⁠ (spoilers: Jinx lost control and instinctively shot him to protect her sister Vi). That really leaves little room for the charismatic Zaunite crime boss to enter stage right in the League’s show sophomore season⁠—though the world of Runeterra has certainly had its fair share of resurrections.

Instead, I’m expecting Silco to join characters like Vander, Mylo and Claggor, and a fragmented version of Vi as the voices in Jinx’s head.

There’s likely also room for flashbacks to tell more story too.⁠

Either way, we still have a bit of a wait ahead of us to see how Riot and Netflix use the druglord in Arcane season two, with no real release date locked in anywhere just yet, officially or behind the scenes.

We can probably expect Arcane’s return sometime in 2024, but considering just how incredible the animation from Fortiche is and the fact big names like Hailee Steinfeld (Vi) and Ella Purnell (Jinx) can’t record until the Hollywood strikes are done means there’s every chance it’s longer than that too.

The only thing we do know is it won’t be 2023 after Riot chief executive Nicolo Laurent confirmed the sequel series “is not going to be this year.”

