D or F? Worlds 2023 final will put Flash debate to bed once and for all

F stands for Flash, right? Wrong. Many League of Legends players use D as their Flash keybind, including Worlds 2023 finalists Weibo Gaming. Funnily enough, their opponents, T1, prefer the other option. The Flash debate has raged for years now, but a verdict could finally be decided on Nov. 19.

As pointed out by a fan on Reddit, T1 vs. Weibo is essentially Battle of the Flashes. (Basically the Summoner’s Rift version of the Battle of Helm’s Deep.) Every T1 player uses F for Flash while every Weibo player uses D. The winner, surely, proves which is the most optimal keybind once and for all.

Weibo vs. T1. Image via u/Bitcoins4Upvotes

Although there’s no default keybind for Flash, I’ve always gravitated toward F. It’s easy to remember and I’ve stuck with it since season one (Christ, I’m getting old). D is the more popular option, though—at least according to stats site League of Graphs. Every region seems to lean towards D as their preferred Flash keybind, except for South Korea. (It’s worth noting we don’t have Flash data for China.)

The GOAT has a lot of influence in Korea. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

While most regions prefer D for Flash just over 50 percent of the time, 76 percent of Korean players use F for Flash. That’s a staggering difference, but is it really a surprise? T1 mid laner Faker has long used F for Flash and he’s idolized in the country. Arguably the greatest player of all time (let’s face it, he is the GOAT), it’s no wonder his countrymen follow his example.

The Worlds 2023 final kicks off on Nov. 19 at 3am CT. While T1 have the chance to secure their fourth Worlds title, Weibo are seeking out their first trophy. With the Flash debate on the line, I know who I’m rooting for.