‘Cursed problem’: Riot explains how LoL player titles ‘got in the way’ in new display

Riot Games developer said the team worked on introducing player titles to League of Legends, but that tests showed they “got in the way pretty badly.”

In a recent Reddit thread, the developer answered a player who suggested ways to get more sense of merit in the game’s features, including through the possibility of showing off Challenger Titles.

They explained that was a feature the developer tried to implement but gave up due to them cluttering the screen. “We tried having them fade in combat, but them coming in and out became distracting.” They dubbed it as a “cursed problem.”

Yet, the developer didn’t stop there. It explored another way for players to show off their achievements through Emotes. But following tests, this feature didn’t go through either due to not having “as much emotional significance as we wanted,” according to them.

Meanwhile, more features to give new ways for players to display their achievements and offer them a sense of merit are still being rolled out on League.

Related: Why I always come back to League of Legends

In May 2023, Challenge Tokens were added to League profiles so players could track their progress for Challenges, with a choice of three tokens at a time displayed on the profile.

Players can complete all kinds of activities in the game to complete challenges and highlight them as they choose. It’s likely Riot Games is still looking for other features to enhance players’ sense of progression and achievements in the future.

Initially, the developer reacted to a player’s complaint about the multi-disenchant feature, which was considered unpredictable in the manner it was designed.

They walked the players through the decision process that led the team to design the feature as it was rolled out, including load concerns, and admitted the team simplified the feature so it could launch alongside the upcoming Essence Emporium event, which is planned to release alongside Patch 13.17 on Aug. 30.

About the author