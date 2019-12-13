CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story will take fans through the streets of Zaun as Ekko

Riot Games has unveiled a second project at The Game Awards today as part of its Riot Forge studio. Named CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, Riot’s newest League title in collaboration with boutique game studio Double Stallion Games is now in development.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a story-driven, single-player action platformer where players play as Ekko. In the campaign, players will travel to Zaun and will face the “perils and consequences of messing with time,” according to creative director at Double Stallion Games Lee Thomas.

Riot Forge on Twitter Explore the city of Zaun with Ekko in CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story by @dblstallion and Riot Forge. https://t.co/SdAwAUIvrT

Riot unveiled CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story shortly after the developer introduced its first Riot Forge project Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, which takes players on a journey through the Shadow Isles.

The League of Legends developer introduced its Riot Forge studio last week. The publishing label comes as Riot’s next step in expanding on the League of Legends universe with the help of third-party developers. While the new League-themed games will be created by Riot’s partner studios, they will stay true to the lore that long-time League fans have witnessed grow over the years. Most of the games published by Riot Forge will launch on PC, mobile, and console.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story will be available on PC and console, according to the game’s trailer. An official release date has yet to be announced, but fans should expect the game to release in late 2020.