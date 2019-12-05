League of Legends' developer debuts its Riot Forge studio to make third-party games

Riot Games unveiled its new publishing label today. Riot Forge will be working with various other studios to create games based in the League of Legends universe.

“Our focus is to work with experienced studios outside of Riot Games to create bespoke ‘completable’ League of Legends games,” Riot said. “These games will be created and developed by our partner studios and published by Riot Forge.”

Riot Forge on Twitter The @LeagueofLegends Universe is filled with stories to be told. We’re excited to continue expanding our Universe with new games by working with talented developers in a variety of genres and platforms. https://t.co/ajzsJJ2d9A

Riot Forge will help these studios by teaching and helping them navigate the expansive League world while making sure that they stay true to the existing lore within the game. These studios will be able to advance, build, and create their own stories within the League universe, too.

Riot also said that most of the games will be available on PC, mobile, and console, but some games won’t be available on certain platforms. The team wants to make sure that each game is “designed with the right platform in mind for the best possible player experience.”

The Game Awards on Twitter We’re excited to welcome @riotgames to #TheGameAwards for the first time! Don’t miss the first @riotforge developer announce their @leagueoflegends game live next Thursday night! Streaming globally around the world.

The publishing label will be making its live debut at The Game Awards next week on Thursday, Dec. 12, where it’ll reveal a new video game. You can watch all the action when the show starts at 7:30pm CT.