Clutch are the first NA team to go winless in the Worlds group stage, as SKT secure first in Group C

Many North American League of Legends teams have struggled to find success at Worlds, but all of them managed to find at least one win in the group stage. After a lopsided loss against SK Telecom T1, Clutch Gaming have become the first NA team ever to end a World Championship run with an 0-6 record.

It was going to be an uphill battle for Clutch at Worlds, no matter what—after qualifying through the play-in stage of the tournament, they were seeded into Group C along with SKT, Fnatic, and Royal Never Give Up. It was unanimously called this year’s Group of Death for a reason, and Clutch didn’t last very long at all.

Dignitas on Twitter Four months ago, we acquired 9th place #LCS team, @ClutchGaming. Today, we exit #Worlds2019 among the Top 16 teams in the world. PROUD. This is just the beginning! See you in 2020. #DIGWIN

During the LCS regular season, Clutch kept surprising their doubters, especially during their miracle run through the NA regional gauntlet. After they took down a stumbling TSM in the gauntlet’s finals, Clutch looked ahead to try and make some noise for their first appearance at Worlds.

Meanwhile, SKT have earned themselves the first seed of Group C after dominating most of the teams that crossed them. Although they dropped a game to Fnatic earlier in the day, the perennial World Champions still look poised to reclaim the throne.

T1 LoL on Twitter Worlds2019 Group Stage W5L1 We’ve advanced to the Knockout Stage as the 1st seed of Group C. We’ll come back stronger next time, see you in Madrid. 마지막 경기 승리하며 C조 1시드로 8강 진출에 성공했습니다. 마드리드에선 더 좋은 경기력으로 보답하겠습니다. #T1WIN #ItsTime

Although it must be disappointing for Clutch to head home winless, they have to keep their heads held high—they were placed in one of the most difficult groups we’ve ever seen at Worlds, and they held their own in a lot of those games. Hopefully for Clutch, they can use this experience to improve their teamplay and decision making for the upcoming 2020 LCS season.