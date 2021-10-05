Cloud9 start Worlds 2021 campaign with win against DetonatioN FocusMe

Cloud9 took down DetonatioN FocusMe today in their opening game at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. The North American team quickly moved into action, gaining control of the game early and never letting go to secure an important win at the tournament.

Plenty of NA fans have high hopes for C9, so getting out of the play-in stage is almost the bare minimum in terms of expectations for the team. DFM, on the other hand, return to the international stage after Worlds 2019 and the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, where they failed to reach the group stage. But after starting the tournament with a victory against Unicorns of Love earlier today, DFM were likely hoping to end the day on a high note by beating C9.

Both teams decided to go for already well-established picks at Worlds 2021. C9 went for champions like Miss Fortune, Irelia, and Qiyana, while DFM shifted toward Gnar, LeBlanc, and Jhin. Thus, the early game was expected to be fairly slow, although C9 looked for some early aggression with Fudge denying his opponent in the top lane CS and Zven picking up first blood after a roam to the mid lane.

C9’s players quickly built on this momentum, gaining more advantages as the game progressed. Fudge and Perkz stood out by making their counterparts look completely lost on Summoner’s Rift. The Japanese squad put up a valiant effort in a fight around the 22nd minute but came up short, giving C9 control of the game. The LCS representatives rapidly closed out the match afterward, claiming their first win at Worlds 2021.

A successful start to the tournament was crucial for Perkz and his teammates, especially against a team like DFM. Many pundits believe that Group B of the play-in stage doesn’t have any clear favorites and that anyone could make it out, particularly DFM. But if C9 fail to come in first place in this group, they might have to face LNG or Hanwha in a best-of-five series for a spot in the main event’s group stage.

Several competitive League fans doubted the third North American side before the start of Worlds 2021. But with such a dominant start to the event, the players might have silenced some critics—at least so far.

C9’s next game will be against Beyond Gaming tomorrow, Oct. 6, at 10am CT.

