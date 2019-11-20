Clid, Rascal, and Bdd join Gen.G

League of Legends team Gen.G has acquired former T1 jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min, DragonX top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee, and KT Rolster mid laner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong for its 2020 LCK roster, the organization announced today.

After some miraculous offseason signings, Gen.G has picked up one of the strongest looking teams in Korea. The new players will join AD carry Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk, and support player Kim “Life” Jeong-min to make up the five-man lineup.

Gen.G Esports on Twitter We’re really excited to announce our newest additions to the Gen.G @leagueoflegends team: Clid, @Rascal_LoL1, and @Bdd990301! We ask our Gen.G #TigerNation fans to give them a warm welcome!

Gen.G saw little success in 2019, falling to a seventh-place finish in the spring and ending the year as the sixth-best team in the summer. They failed to make it to the world stage, despite their talent-stacked roster. Former world champion Lee “CuVee” Seong-jin performed admirably alongside the bot lane duo, but the team as a whole was outclassed by the rookies of Damwon and Sandbox Gaming.

Clid, Rascal, and Bdd will usher in a new era for Gen.G, transforming the team again into a competitive force going into 2020. Clid is the best jungler in Korea, while Rascal and Bdd have a combination of experience and solo lane prowess. Both Rascal and Bdd admittedly could have had better seasons with their former teams, but they undeniably have untapped potential.