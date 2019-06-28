CLG signs Wiggily to a 2-year contract extension

Ever since CLG traded jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero two years ago, the team has struggled to fill that position. The organization has brought in some big names, but none really gelled with the team and the squad’s lack of solo lane presence made evaluating junglers extremely difficult.

But this summer, CLG seems to have found the formula with young jungler Raymond “Wiggily” Griffin. And the organization has wasted no time in committing to him, announcing that it signed Wiggily to a two-year contract extension yesterday.

CLG on Twitter OUR SUPERSTAR JUNGLE PRODIGY IS HERE TO STAY! We are pleased to announce that @lol_Wiggily has re-signed for two more years! Excited to see his continued growth and leadership flourish with our team! #WeAreCLG

CLG’s performance has improved a lot this summer with Wiggily as the regular starter. It has also helped that mid laner Tristan “PowerofEvil” Schrage and new top laner Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min have given him more pressure to play around. As a result, CLG are now tied for second in the LCS standings at 5-3.

Jungle is a position at which North American teams have been relatively successful at developing domestic talent. Wiggily still has a lot of kinks in his play, especially in his pathing. But with this extension, CLG is betting he’ll work through those issues to become NA’s next great resident jungler.