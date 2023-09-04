Classic LoL jungler becomes must-play in Patch 13.17 with dominant stats in high elo

With League of Legends‘ next update coming up next week, players are already looking over the last patch to see which champions have risen up to take over as the cream of the crop in their respective roles. In the jungle, for example, a classic pick has become a priority choice for multiple players in high Elo, taking over with top-tier stats to boot.

Jarvan IV has always been a great choice for casual players and top-tier players alike due to his playmaking ability, great ganks, and engage potential. But in Patch 13.17, the Exemplar of Demacia has become the best jungler for those ranked Platinum and higher, boasting the third-highest win rate of any champion in the game, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

Image via Riot Games

He currently has a 53.28 percent win rate to go with his sky-high 18.1 percent pick rate and 17 percent ban rate, proving that he has quickly become one of the best champions in the solo queue climb. This is also a far cry from his previous patch stats, where he was a middling pick in the same ranked distribution.

The champion hasn’t even gotten any direct buffs over the last few patches, but in 13.17, two of his core items got some adjustments, with Goredrinker getting a build change and a 100 health increase. Spear of Shojin, on the other hand, got some sweeping changes with a build path change, a 150 health increase, and extra damage on its Dragonforce passive.

Even still, he has been a monstrous force for high-Elo players, boasting even higher pick and ban rates in Master rank and above, according to U.GG. Whether you’re a well-coordinated five-stack or a solo queue demon, Jarvan IV has the tools to help activate your squad by effortlessly diving into the backline and isolating an enemy squishy with his ultimate ability, Cataclysm.

When paired with other powerful engage champions and carry picks, he can be the key to unlocking a hyper carry into its full power by soaking up damage and kicking off a fight for the rest of the team composition.

He can even pair up with League‘s newest champion, Briar, since they’ll both want to dive into the backline with their fearless forms of engage. While Jarvan isolates an enemy mid laner or AD carry, Briar can activate her Blood Frenzy and absolute rip into the poor squishy as they remain trapped within the walls of Jarvan’s ult.

