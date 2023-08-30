Riot gives first glimpse at Briar, LoL’s newest—and hungriest—champion

Say hello to Briar, League of Legends’ newest champion with an insatiable hunger for blood and friendship. Don’t be fooled, summoners: She might look cute and innocent on the outside, but there’s a reason she’s shackled up in a massive pillory that prevents her from showing her true nature.

In a new trailer released today, Briar introduces herself to the world in an explosive manner, breaking free from her prison cell as she feeds on an unidentified prey. She immediately runs into a janitor who she believes is escaping the facility like her, and as a result, thinks is a friend. When an armored guard runs over and shoves him to the side, however, she comes to the aid of her new “ally” in a horrific way.

Are you friend or food?🩸 pic.twitter.com/8L8U5mjmxu — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 30, 2023

Related: New LoL champ Briar originally had broken ‘suicide-self-revive-wombo-combo’ ultimate

Although it’s shown in an animated style, Briar loses control of herself, breaks out of her pillory, and transforms into a bloodthirsty creature that destroys every enemy who stands before her, dissecting them and feeding from them as she effortlessly jumps from one opponent to the next. She continues to rip through her enemies before finally bursting through the front gate of the facility with her newfound friend, who looks terrified.

She is about to feed on the janitor before she realizes he’s a friend, and she instantly transforms back into her calmer self as the pillory locks onto her hands and shackles her once more.

Briar just wants to make friends! 😁 …and maybe nom a few enemies while she’s at it 😱 pic.twitter.com/0XW1cGWzLU — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 30, 2023

Related: When is new LoL champion Briar coming out?

In her gameplay reveal, Briar seems to feature a long-range projectile that she can launch at enemies. Once she hits a target, she zooms toward them at high speeds, lands, and fears other champions around her.

After landing, she slashes every opponent to a gray screen, including Jarvan IV, who she pushes into a wall and stuns with a large area-of-effect ability. Ultimately, she is reminiscent of other diving champions like Nocturne and Vex, using her quick abilities to dive into the backline and isolate a squishy target for a meal.

Her official abilities have not been revealed yet, but fans should probably prepare a feast for this ravenous hunter soon.

About the author