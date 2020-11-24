Chovy joins Hanwha Life Esports

One of the best mid laners in the LCK has a new home.

Hanwha Life Esports has continued its rebuild for the 2021 League of Legends season with the acquisition of former DRX mid laner Chovy, the organization announced today.

Chovy, known as one of the best mid laners in the world, will replace Mireu in Hanwha’s starting lineup for the upcoming LCK season, which is set to begin next year. The 19-year-old left DRX on Nov. 16 alongside Deft, Doran, and Keira.

뛰어난 피지컬과 극한의 라인 안정성을 지닌 미드라이너 'Chovy' 정지훈 선수가 한화생명e스포츠의 새 시즌을 함께 합니다. 'Chovy' Jung Jihun, a mid laner with excellent physical and extreme line stability, has joined HLE in the new 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/OPNbYoox1Q — HLE.official (@HLEofficial) November 24, 2020

Chovy will join former bot lane teammate Deft, who also signed with Hanwha alongside Arthur and CaD earlier today. Deft and Chovy finished second in the 2020 LCK Summer Split and the subsequent playoffs but lost to DAMWON Gaming, DRX’s kryptonite, in the finals.

Chovy has spent around two years in professional League, but he’s made a significant impact on the mid lane position. Since his time on Griffin, it became clear that Chovy is one of the best mid laners in the LCK with his lane kingdom and impeccable teamfighting contributing to his success.

During his time on Griffin, Chovy won the 2019 LCK Spring and Summer Splits and finished in the top eight at the World Championship in the same year. Similarly, Chovy had success with DRX over the past year but finished in the top eight once again at Worlds this year.

The 2021 LCK Spring Split is set to begin next year with Hanwha Life as one of the 10 partnered teams for the franchised league.

