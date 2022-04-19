Champions from all five roles, including Zoe, Jhin, and others, to be buffed in League Patch 12.8

More changes are coming to league ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational.

The next round of League of Legends champion balance updates have been announced by Riot Games, with the first round of champion-related changes for Patch 12.8—dropping on Wednesday, April 27—revealed earlier today.

Sixteen champions are slated to be buffed in Patch 12.8, with an additional six champs receiving nerfs and adjustments. Characters across the Rift will be buffed, with picks in all five roles seeing their power increased. In Patch 12.8, three top lane champions will be buffed, three in the jungle, five for the mid lane, three AD carries, and two supports as Riot makes sweeping changes across the map.

Here are all of the champions being buffed soon in League Patch 12.8.

Aatrox

Bard

Ezreal

Fiddlesticks

Jhin

Kassadin

Mordekaiser

Poppy

Sejuani

Seraphine

Sylas

Tristana

Vel’Koz

Vladimir

Xerath

Zoe

Image via Riot Games

Riot developers have confirmed with Dot writers that League Patch 12.8 will be the patch for this year’s MSI, which will begin in South Korea early next month. League’s development team noted the current live patch, Patch 12.7, would set the gears in motion for MSI, which is scheduled to begin on May 10.

More details regarding Patch 12.8 are expected to be revealed later this week when Riot releases its traditional expanded patch preview. Patch 12.8 is slated to be released on live League servers on April 27, according to the game’s patch schedule.