Image Credit: Bethesda
CaptainFlowers smiling at the camera during an LCS broadcast.
Photo via Riot Games
League of Legends

CaptainFlowers casts 8 percent win rate Iron 4 player’s games—and we want more

Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 05:58 am

CaptainFlowers kept his promise and cast a few games of AlexisCantUserna, a League of Legends player struggling to get out of Iron IV.

Alexis asked the League’s community for some advice on June 18, explaining she was stuck in Iron IV and couldn’t find her way out. One of the most-upvoted responses was the one from LCS caster CaptainFlowers, who offered to cast her games instead. He fulfilled his promise and, on June 30, held a three-hour stream, during which he commented on four of Alexis’ games.

The first two games were lost by Alexis and her Iron IV teammates. She picked Annie in all four of them and was doing fairly well in the mid lane, trading with the enemy mid laners and securing a decent farm.

CaptainFlowers casting the 8% Winrate Iron 4 Player who posted here 2 weeks ago
byu/DyeCreppare inleagueoflegends

Flowers, on the other hand, treated each match as if it were a top-tier LCS showdown, bringing hype to the matches. He also maintained his professionalism. While Flowers was mostly rooting for Alexis, he didn’t shy away from raising his voice whenever the enemy team had a highlight play.

What amazed us was that the community swayed away from its usual toxicity and supported Alexis. During Flowers’ stream, several chat users were showing their support for the player. The reactions on Reddit, where a highlight reel from one of the games ended up, were similar. “Love the content from my goat. And I guess the caster was ok as well,” one of the top comments reads.

With a 2-2 record with Flowers’ commentary alongside her, Alexis still has a long way to go until she climbs out of Iron IV. But you have to give credit where it’s due, and she did her best last Saturday. However, if you look at her account on OP.GG, you’ll see she’s on a winning streak at the time of writing. Good luck!

