Caps names the one team he wants to face at MSI 2023

With the Spring Split playoffs starting or already well underway in many regions, the expectations for Mid-Season Invitational 2023 are taking shape. G2 Esports’ Rasmus “Caps” Winther unveiled which team he hopes to face during the tournament.

The mid laner revealed he would love to play against T1 during the upcoming international event, in an interview with Cybersport.pl on March 27. He admitted that even though the Korean team haven’t qualified for MSI 2023 yet, they are the squad that Caps wants to face.

“I’m definitely looking forward to playing against T1, yeah, if they make it, but I believe they will,” Caps said. “Other than that, there’s so many teams to play, […] it’s hard to predict right now [who will qualify from the Eastern regions].”

Currently, G2 are the only roster that has secured a spot at MSI 2023 thanks to them winning the 2023 LEC Winter Split championship. The second team from Europe will be determined via the 2023 LEC Spring Playoffs. The Spring playoffs in each of the other regions will also determine other teams that’ll travel to London for the international tournament.

As of now, T1 are one of the main favorites to make it. They qualified for the third round of the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs by beating KT Rolster in the second round. As a result, they are one series away from securing their spot at MSI 2023. And they will have two chances to do so since they will fall to the lower bracket if they lose to Gen.G.

Therefore, G2 have a pretty high chance of meeting their Eastern rivals in the United Kingdom, at least on paper.

MSI 2023 is over a month away from beginning, with the event scheduled to begin on May 2. It will be played in Copper Box Arena in London.