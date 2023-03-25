G2 Esports secure LEC Spring Split Group Stage by eating the competition

The LEC reigning champion devoured SK Gaming alive in their match to secure a ticket for the LEC Spring Split Group Stage. Earlier today Team BDS were the first team to lock in a spot in the next stage of the LEC Spring Split, and thanks to BrokenBlade’s Cho’Gath, G2 also are now assured of playing again after this weekend. The top laner’s performance was pivotal to his team’s victory that came after a hard-fought game against SK Gaming.

Prior to the match, both teams were tied in second place, with only Team BDS securing five straight victories thanks to their win against Vitality earlier today. But after almost 30 minutes onto the Rift, it was G2 who defeated SK by capitalizing on crucial teamfights.

The match kicked off with a first blood in favor of SK and a small gold lead in favor of G2. With both teams bringing their A-game from the start, the game was head-to-head: when one team obtained an advantage, the other team would take action to equalize the loss on the other side of the map.

But as the game progressed, G2 composition started to gain strength as they scaled in power, especially BrokenBlade’s Cho’Gath in the top lane. Additionally, the pressure of obtaining crucial buffs led SK to position themselves in an unfortunate position, a mistake that G2 did not overlook and used to take down Markoon, thus leading to an easy Baron Buff for the samurais.

From that point on, it would have been difficult for SK to come back in the lead, and while they did succeed in finding a crucial takedown on Hans Sama and Caps, the massive Cho’Gath proved to be a terror too great for them to send into the void. With the Baron Buff on their side, G2 besieged SK’s base, shredding through towers and inhibitors alike. SK did not stand still and defended their Nexus tooth and nail, but they had to find refuge in their spawn in fear of a dancing BrokenBlade and watched as G2 destroyed their Nexus

With their previous win in the LEC Winter Split, G2 already got a hold of a ticket for MSI and are now in the run for the region’s higher seed for the competition. On the other hand, SK Gaming still have a chance to obtain a ticket for the next stage of the competition, as there are two more days before the end of the regular season. And although there is still a chance of a favorable tiebreak for them, SK just need one more win to guarantee themselves a spot on the next stage of the competition.