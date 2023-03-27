After an eventful last day of the LEC Spring Split regular season, teams’ representatives gathered on stage to pick their opponents for the next step of the competition. After being randomly divided into two groups, the eight remaining waited for their matches as the higher-seeded teams chose their opponents.

Starting from the lower-ranked teams after the regular season, teams sent their representatives to pick a random envelope that contained the group to which the team would be assigned.

From MAD Lions and KOI to Astralis and Team BDS all teams blindly picked the group to which they belonged, and as they did, the teams that would clash in the next stage of the competition were revealed.

Here are the groups for the next stage of LEC Spring:

Group A

Mad Lions

Fnatic

Team Vitality

Astralis

Group B

KOI

SK Gaming

G2 Esports

Team BDS

The highest-seeded teams coming from the regular season could pick their opponents. For Group A, Astralis chose Fnatic, while in Group B, Team BDS chose SK Gaming. But according to Adam, top laner for BDS, KOI could have also been picked for their first match in the Group Stage of the LEC Spring Split.

“I think during the best of three stage we might be even stronger,” Adam said, “and by far [KOI and SK] are teams that we might not be scared of the most.”

Throughout the regular season, BDS collected seven wins and only two losses, which qualified them for the top spot of the rankings. On one hand, they did collect a victory against KOI, on the other they suffered a surprising loss against SK during the first week.

Image via Riot Games

The LEC Spring Split group stage will begin on April 8 at 12:00pm CT, with Group A’s double elimination bracket kicking off the competition.

The other four League teams will play a day after the first group.