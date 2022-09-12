C9 Berserker’s LCS finals KDA was highest by any North American League player in 10 seasons

He nearly broke a record set by another Cloud9 legend in 2013.

Cloud9 AD carry Berserker had a series to remember against 100 Thieves yesterday. Beyond winning the LCS Championship and taking home the official “player of the series” honors, Berserker nearly set an LCS record for the highest KDA in a single grand finals series with a mark of 47.0 during the three-game sweep.

Berserker’s 47.0 KDA against 100 Thieves on Sunday, Sept. 11 was the highest KDA by any LCS player in a grand finals match since 2013 when another C9 player in Meteos posted a 54.0 KDA against TSM in that season’s summer finals. Despite finishing the match with a scoreline of 23/1/24, Berserker still missed out on Meteos’ record by seven combined kills and assists.

THE BEST AD CARRY IN NORTH AMERICA. pic.twitter.com/qt7FtjuKP4 — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) September 11, 2022

That record has stood up throughout the LCS’ history, and Berserker’s performance yesterday was the closest any player has come to breaking it in nearly a decade.

In fact, no player had posted a KDA of at least 40 in the LCS finals since the 2014 Spring Split finals, when four out of five C9 starters did so in the same match against TSM. C9 support LemonNation had a KDA of 43.0 in that series, which was the closest any player had come to Meteos’ record until this year, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Earlier this season, Evil Geniuses jungler Inspired flirted with history when he ran up a 39.0 KDA against 100 Thieves in the Spring Split finals.

Across the entirety of the LCS Championship, Berserker held the second-highest KDA among all players with a mark of 6.1. Only his teammate Jensen held a higher KDA during this summer’s playoffs, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

With their win yesterday, C9 officially qualified for the 2022 League World Championship as North America’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2013. They were slotted into Group A of the tournament’s group stage, where T1 and Edward Gaming await them.