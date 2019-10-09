Bugs plague Teamfight Tactics after Patch 9.20 goes live

Teamfight Tactics fans are complaining about a slew of bugs affecting the autobattler after Patch 9.20 went live today.

A TFT fan compiled a list of frustrating issues in a Reddit post today, claiming that 9.20 is the “buggiest patch since release.”

I vote this patch as “the buggiest patch since release” Orb of Enlightment being created forever Missions not loading Beta pass not loading Crashes during match load All units of first carousel showing instantly Later carousel rounds starting instantly Home-board units not showing during carousel, even though 4 people already picked Unit synergies getting scrambled visually Unit synergies ignoring spatula

One of the biggest glitches involves trait bonuses not appearing even when you have the proper units on the board. To get around this, some players discovered that placing champions on the bench and then back on the board will fix the bug. This has to be done after every round, however.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer addressed the issue on Twitter today, claiming that it’s only a visual bug and the traits still work properly even if they aren’t showing up on the tool tip.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – Patch 9.20 bugs we’re aware of: The trait UI will sometimes not show your correct traits. (Good news is this is a visual bug and the traits are still working.) Sometimes Overtime doesn’t kick off and instead is just a draw. If you see others, post them here.

The developers are also aware of a bug in which Overtime doesn’t commence after the round timer ends, resulting in a draw instead.

One fan complained that they lost all of their life points because the Overtime feature didn’t work properly.

“Can confirm lost ALL of my hp in overtime and lost the game, not playing ranked until they fixed it,” the fan commented on the Reddit thread.

In addition to in-game issues, players are encountering problems with the TFT client. Beta Pass V.3 kicked off today but loading issues make the tracker unviewable, and some players claim that missions and the Orb of Enlightenment also aren’t functioning.

Fans eager to lend a hand to TFT devs can post any issues with Patch 9.20 in a reply to Mortdog’s tweet.