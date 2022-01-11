Broxah rejoins Team Liquid as a streamer

Broxah is back with Team Liquid. The former League of Legends jungler for the team is now rejoining Liquid as a content creator and streamer, the organization announced today.

The former Fnatic and CLG representative announced on Jan. 7 that he’s taking a break from professional play, despite having options for continuing his career both in Europe and North America. The 24-year-old decided to do so because he felt “worn out and underwhelmed,” and at the same time, he announced that he’d be focusing on streaming and climbing League’s ranked ladder from Denmark.

Now, fans know that the Dane will be doing so under Liquid’s banner.

A new journey with a familiar team, welcome back mr @broxahLoL 💙 pic.twitter.com/yH4iPN3KxW — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) January 11, 2022

“I am very excited to tell you all that I’ve rejoined Team Liquid as a streamer/content creator,” Broxah said in the announcement. “I really enjoyed my time on Team Liquid. I had a good experience working for the team, and I’m happy to be back.”

Broxah explained that going in another direction with his career naturally raises a lot of questions. But right now, he’s unsure where this decision will take him.

“Now, becoming a streamer, I’m going into uncharted waters,” the 24-year-old said. “There’s a lot of question marks, but there’s also a lot of excitement and creative things that I can do, ideas that I can come up with. This partnership is gonna mean better opportunities for me and better content for all you guys watching.”

The Dane made a name for himself as a Fnatic player, where he spent three years from November 2016 to November 2019. During those three seasons, he was a part of a Fnatic roster that made it to the finals of Worlds 2018, where the European side lost against Invictus Gaming. By the end of 2019, the jungler announced his transfer to Liquid, where he spent the 2020 season.

Last year, he was a CLG representative but failed to find much success. The team finished the 2021 LCS season in 10th place with a 12-33 record.