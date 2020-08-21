Broxah “not a fan” of TSM’s handling of roster’s supports

Team Liquid’s Broxah has weighed in on TSM’s announcement to split time between Erik “Treatz” Wessén and Vincent “Biofrost” Wang, saying that “the timing could not be any worse.”

“None of us knows whether it was justified or not,” said Broxah. “Maybe [Biofrost] would improve the team, maybe not. No one knows.”

TSM started the 2020 Summer Split with Biofrost as the main support, before switching to Treatz in week six. While Treatz had the better kill participation percentage, Biofrost won out in warding numbers. The team’s star AD carry Doublelift also stated in a recent interview that he has yet to gel with Treatz in-game due to differences in aggression.

TSM’s decision to potentially switch up their supports in the middle of the playoffs run comes off the back of a first-round loss against lower seed Golden Guardians, before avoiding elimination with a rebound against Dignitas.

Screengrab via TSM | Tweet has since been deleted

The Liquid jungler was not only concerned with the timing of the announcement, but also the callous manner in which TSM was publicly treating their players on social media.

Broxah took particular offense to the last sentence of the announcement, stating that TSM “will play the better player on Sunday.” He argued that the organization failed to regard fitness or suitability to their roster, as well as inevitably disrespecting the overlooked player.

“They just straight up say we are gonna play the better player. The player we choose is best. The other one sucks, we don’t care about him.”

TSM’s next series starts Sunday, 3pm CT against the defeated team in the Team Liquid and Golden Guardians upper bracket semifinal. Whether it’s Biofrost or Treatz in the support seat, TSM might have to fight through their opponents as well as lowered morale in a bid to qualify for Worlds 2020.