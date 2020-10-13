Broxah: “I could easily see a world where I play another year in North America”

Although Team Liquid’s run at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship came to an end last weekend, the team’s starting jungler Broxah said his time in North America might not be over just yet.

In an interview with Travis Gafford, the talented star said he “could easily see a world where [he plays] another year in North America.”

Broxah talked about how much he enjoyed his time in the LCS and how Liquid embraced him as an organization over the past year. The 23-year-old joined the team after he parted ways with Fnatic last November after dropping out of Worlds 2019 in the quarterfinals against FunPlus Phoenix.

Broxah's contract is up this year, I asked if his NA fans would be disappointed soon pic.twitter.com/b0uCXZdveQ — Travis Gafford (@TravisGafford) October 13, 2020

“Team Liquid has felt like a home this year,” Broxah said. “It hasn’t felt like I just show up, and I’m around colleagues. I’ve actually been treated really well.”

He also said he “really wanted to make NA proud” at Worlds this year. Broxah said his ultimate goal was to prove everyone wrong and help an LCS team get out of the group stage. Liquid failed to get into the knockout stage at Worlds 2020 but they put up a valiant effort, taking down teams like G2 Esports and Suning.

Broxah also said he believes the gap between Europe and North America isn’t as large as many people think—and if you compare the top four teams in both regions, he thinks it’d be pretty close. But when looking at the teams from fifth and below, he thinks the LEC has an edge.

In the end, Broxah said “NA hasn’t scared [him] away by any means.” Although there’s still a lot of time left before he makes a decision, most Liquid fans are probably hoping that he decides to run it back for another shot at glory in 2021.