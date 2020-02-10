Broxah gets sent to space by enemy Rek’Sai’s knock up in League of Legends

Team Liquid jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen encountered a frustrating bug during his Twitch broadcast today that involved a Rek’Sai and a whole lot of hang time.

The 22-year-old Dane was skyrocketed into space after using Lee Sin’s Q to close the gap between himself and the opponent.

The jungler tried to avenge his teammate who was caught out by the enemy team. With Ahri low and the Rek’Sai in a precarious position, Broxah ward hopped and shot his Sonic Wave (Q), which hit true. But when he took the second Q, he was immediately shot upward and unable to move.

“Wait, hello?” Broxah said. “What? Riot… Oh, my God. I’m just going to stay silent.”

By the time Lee was returned to Summoner’s Rift, the enemy Rek’Sai was gone and typed a cheeky “XD” in all chat.

Rek’Sai’s Unborrow (W) is supposed to briefly knock up an enemy for one second when she bursts out of the ground. But this time, it was far longer than one second.

This isn’t the first time Rek’Sai’s unburrowing knocked an enemy off the map, however. A League player’s Jan. 7 Reddit post showed a Nunu being propelled into the stratosphere after being knocked up by Rek’Sai. Interestingly, the Void Burrower was still able to target the Nunu while he was drifting off in space.

It’s unclear if Riot will hotfix this bug in an upcoming patch, but it appears to happen more often than it should.