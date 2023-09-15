Briar’s LoL ARAM win rate is so low, it’s below her abysmal Summoner’s Rift mark

Everybody wants to play the new League of Legends champion in ARAM whenever they come out, but you’re probably better off staying away from Briar.

Just about 48 hours into her lifespan, Briar is firmly sitting at the bottom of League’s win rate charts, and it’s become pretty obvious to the community that she’s probably the worst champion in the game. Out of all of the possible champion-position combinations in the game, Briar holds the bottom three slots when it comes to win rates, as her success rates in the jungle, top lane, and mid lane make for the three lowest win rates among all champions at all positions, according to League stats site U.gg.

But Briar’s failures extend well-beyond Summoner’s Rift. Briar holds the lowest win rate out of all champions being played in ARAM, too. According to U.gg, Briar holds a win rate that’s hovering at 34.08 percent in ARAM games since her release, which is somehow worse than her Summoner’s Rift win rate of 34.32 percent.

The Howling Abyss makes for fast-paced, kill-heavy games of League. | Image via Riot Games

Granted, Briar does not have anywhere near as many games played in ARAM as she does in Summoner’s Rift, largely due to the randomness of ARAM’s champion select process and how lobbies aren’t guaranteed to see her. But even still, players are probably better off in a lot of ways not seeing Briar at all, especially with how poorly she’s been performing.

We’re more inclined, though, to chalk up Briar’s poor debut to the typical occurrence of players not knowing what they’re doing with a new LoL champion instead of any undertuning-related issues. Keep in mind that Naafiri struggled pretty heavily when she came out earlier this year, as well.

Briar received a slight buff yesterday that was rushed to live servers in an effort to increase her defensive stats, but she’s still a long way out from not being at the bottom of the meta—regardless of what map she’s being played on.

About the author