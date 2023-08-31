Who is Briar’s voice actor in LoL?

The League of Legends world has been counting down the days until Briar, the newest and hungriest champion to arrive on Summoner’s Rift, is finally added to live servers and becomes available to play.

With more and more teasers spreading across the internet like wildfire⁠ (alongside a few controversies around her footwear⁠), many League players are beginning to wonder who is behind the ‘hangry’ jungler⁠—and it’s a veteran voice actor you definitely would have heard in other very famous games.

Who voices Briar in League?

The Briar role marks Nathanson’s 57th game. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Image via Riot Games

Julie Nathanson is the voice actor who plays Briar in League. She is an American actress who has been working in the industry since 1996 across film, television, and mostly gaming.

While not every League voice actor has been confirmed by Riot Games or the actors, Nathanson removed all doubt ahead of Briar’s big release by writing on Twitter on Aug. 30: “It’s me. Hi. I’m the champion it’s me.” She also added Briar to her profile’s biography alongside some of her other more major roles.

Friend or food… friend… or food…? OH! WAIT! I know what I am!



🩸🩸 I’M BRIAR!!!!! 🩸🩸



I’m your new champion and I’m hungryyyyyyyyyyy!!!!! #LeagueOfLegends #Briar https://t.co/rhHEnu7try — Julie Nathanson (@Julie_Nathanson) August 30, 2023

Elsewhere on social media, Nathanson said she felt lucky to be included in the world of Runeterra and said Briar looks “so freaking amazing.” She has already shared several different drawings and fan creations for Briar too.

What else has Julie Nathanson appeared in?

In gaming, Nathanson has worked across several mega franchises including the Final Fantasy series, Call of Duty, StarCraft, and The Sims. She voiced 17 characters in Guild Wars 2 and originally broke into this side of the industry in 2004 when she played a dozen different roles in the EverQuest follow-up.

Perhaps her biggest role was Jess Black in Far Cry 5.

The veteran voice actress recently played Kleia in World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, SODUS in Fallout 76, and Samantha Maxis in Black Ops. She was also Lampita Pasionado in Psychonauts.

Beyond gaming, the 50-year-old star has been in Marvel and DC animation films and has voiced Belle in various Disney projects for the last twelve years.

