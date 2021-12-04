All champions and their voice actors in Ruined King

Many League champions are present in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, and we can hear some of their stories directly from their voices. For the League-inspired game, Riot Games assembled a stellar cast of voice actors who brought the emotions of some of our favorite champions to life.

All the voice actors of the character in Ruined King are listed at the end of the game in the credits, along with the other hundreds of artists, musicians, and creative minds who worked on the first League of Legends Story game. Here are all the voice actors who voiced the League champions present in Ruined King.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo is the voice of Illaoi in the Ruined King game. According to IMDb, the voice actress is best known for her work in The Dungeon Run, and more recently in the Addams Family animated series Wednesday.

The Heart of the Freljord is voiced by Jean-Benoît “JB” Blanc, both in League and in the Ruined King game. He has also worked on numerous video games such as Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and World of Warcraft. More recently, he joined the Arcane cast as Vander, the Hound of the Undercity.

Miss Fortune – Laura Bailey

Captain Fortune is voiced by Laura Bailey, known for her role as Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part II, for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Performer in a Leading Role and Best Performance at The Game Awards. League players might recognize her as the voice for Akali, the Rogue Assassin, in Riot’s MOBA. She is also a cast member of the popular web series Critical Role, in which she and other voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons.

Ahri – Laura Post

The Nine-Tailed Fox Ahri has been voiced by Laura Post since the character’s release in League in 2011. The voice actress has worked on many other video games throughout her career, such as Final Fantasy XIV, World of Warcraft, and Fire Emblem.

Another voice actor who has also played his character both in the Ruined King game and in League is Liam O’Brien. The voice of Yasuo might be familiar to many video game players as he also has more than a hundred roles played in the industry. Among those, he worked on Grand Theft Auto V, Fallout 76, and Death Stranding. Like Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien is also a member of the web series Critical Role.

In Ruined King, the Bloodharbor Ripper Pyke is voiced by actor, writer, and director Darien Sills-Evans. Throughout his career, he has worked on various video games such as Star Wars: Uprising, Need for Speed, and Days Gone.

Gangplank – Matt Mercer

Matt Mercer gives the voice to Gangplank, the Saltwater Scourge, both in Ruined King and in League, where he also voices Kindred’s Wolf. The voice actor is mostly known for some of his roles in the animation industry, but he also lent his voice for numerous characters in video games such as Overwatch, Resident Evil 6, Mortal Kombat 9, and Titanfall 2. He is also the Dungeon Master for the web series Critical Role and one of the developers for the series.

Viego – Sean Teale

Viego, the Ruined King himself, is voiced by Sean Teale, an actor mostly known for his role in the tv show Reign. He is also Viego’s Voice in League and the 2021 Ruination event.

Thresh – Mark Oliver

Thresh, the mastermind and restless spirit behind the Ruination event and Viego’s resuscitation, is voiced by Mark Oliver. The voice actor also gives his voice to the cunning Chain Warden in League.

Maokai – Jay Preston

Voice actor Jay Preston also gives his voice for Maokai both in the Ruined King game and in League. He has worked on other video games such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Red Dead Redemption II, and Wasteland 3.

Hecarim – Scott McNeil

Hecarim is voiced by Scott McNeil in Ruined King and League. The voice actor is mostly known for his work in animated series and in various video games such as Far Cry 5, Warhammer 40.000, and World of Warcraft.