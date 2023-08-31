NA LoL servers down, experiencing login issues

It might be time to get up and take a short break from grinding solo queue.

League of Legends is currently experiencing a login issue in North America that is prohibiting players from accessing any part of the game. According to a message posted to the Riot Games server status website today, the company is aware of “a problem causing login attempts to fail” and is working toward a solution.

Attempting to access the League client will result in players facing an unending loading screen before eventually being kicked out entirely with an error message. There do not appear to be any issues impacting the Riot Games general client, nor any other Riot title, leaving League as the only game within the network affected.

The message you might see if you try to log in to League right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players in regions other than North America have not encountered these issues and are able to successfully log in to the client right now to queue up for games and witness the various teasers for League’s upcoming jungle champion, Briar, who boasts an insatiable hunger for blood and life experiences. Should these login issues carry over into other regions, the server status page is expected to be updated promptly with information.

Riot has specified that it is actively looking into these login issues and is working toward a fix, though it is not yet clear when the client will go back online. This notably occurs just one day after the release of Patch 13.17, which introduced a handful of changes to some of the most meta-defining champions and items—including the sheer dominance of Duskblade of Draktharr on non-assassin champions.

