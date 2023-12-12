MarkZ named new commissioner of LCS

Riot Games has finally decided on the next person to help lead its professional North American League of Legends scene—and it’s someone fans all over the world will recognize for his presence within the scene over the past decade.

Through both a press release and a video detailing what the LCS will look like for the 2024 season, Riot announced today that Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman is stepping into the role of commissioner following previous work in nearly all levels of the LCS—both in front of and behind the camera. This comes after the long search for a new person to fill the role following the departure of previous commissioner Jackie Felling, who pioneered a new era of the LCS with a focus on more interactivity during the broadcast between players, talent, and fans.

From coach to caster to analyst to host, MarkZ has been a staple of the LCS for years. Photo by Reece Martinez/Riot Games via Flickr

According to the press release, MarkZ will work closely with Carlos Antunes, head of League esports within the Americas, to “focus on building the vision and operational strategy for the LCS.” MarkZ specified that he is currently unable to provide any specifics as to the plans he and the rest of the LCS team have prepared for the upcoming season, though he confirmed the league is going back to scheduled weekend games, rather than taking place during the weekdays.

MarkZ also noted that he’ll no longer be appearing regularly in the content he previously has been a part of, including his roles as broadcast analyst and caster, as well as a pivotal part of various content pieces the LCS publishes on its social media channels. But he ensured fans he won’t “disappear into the operational backrooms,” though he plans to remain readily connected with LCS fans in his new position.

The 2024 season of the LCS, complete with massive roster shuffles, the minimizing of the league’s size, and the addition of a new organization, is set to begin on Jan. 20. More information regarding what fans can expect from the season is expected to be revealed following the holiday season.