Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League

Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.

According to this theory, the bot lane should win on their own using all tools at their disposal, including summoner spells and their ability spells. Although it definitely benefits the team when the jungler ganks bot lane, the whole idea of “Great Botlane Theory” revolves around a strong bot lane duo that has synergy in terms of both champions and players, according to solo queue legend dopa.

Related: Kwangdong Freecs appoints cvMax as new League of Legends head coach

“It’s nice if the jungler ganks and you win bot lane but this entire theory is based upon whether every lane won by their own abilities,” dopa said. “If you guys (bot lane) lose the straight 2-vs-2, the entire game changes in how your team wards, how the enemy team wards, how each team moves because the team with a winning bot lane is naturally incentivized to play around bot while the one with the losing bot lane cannot play around them at all.”

On top of that, cvMax designed a flowchart that breaks down your win conditions in case your bot lane wins their lane. Thanks to Redditor u/paulwchung and the translation, we have a rough idea of how the chart looks.

Image via u/paulwchung

In conclusion, cvMax’s “Great Botlane Theory” is extremely relevant in the current bot-centric meta where we see bot lane become increasingly important during the course of the game thanks to their consistent damage output.

On top of that, the bot lane is typically the lane with the most control since they control the bottom side of the river and jungle together with the dragon pit. Bot lane also normally has the most vision, gold, and kills in circulation. In simple terms, bot lane is where all the fun’s at.