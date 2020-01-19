Best ways to spend money playing Legends of Runeterra for new players

Players can maximize their money spent playing Riot Games’ new CCG, Legends of Runeterra, by earning champions and building a solid collection of cards.

The open beta launch of Riot’s free-to-play Legends of Runeterra (LoR) launches on Jan. 24 without any further resets. Upon its release, new players will receive starter decks after completing the tutorial. And each deck will include two champions within a 40-card deck.

Collecting cards within LoR as an FTP player is easier than other CCG games like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering Arena. But there are options available for those who want to spend money too.

Is LoR really free-to-play or play-to-win?

The developers of Legends of Runeterra have initiated a monetization system that allows FTP players the opportunity to collect cards quickly via gameplay. And according to the developers of Runeterra, “how much you spend does not determine how much you win.”

Players pick a region to compete in, leveling up to unlock capsules and chests. Each of these rewards includes shards, wildcards, and cards ranging from common to champion. But there are also several options available for players to spend money on that includes wildcards, expeditions, and a starter bundle pack.

What’s in the LoR starter bundle?

Upon completing the LoR tutorial and earning starter decks, players have an option to purchase a starter bundle pack containing 11 cards from every region:

Six common cards.

Four rare cards.

One epic card.

The price of the bundle prior to the open beta release was 642 coins ($5) for a total of 66 cards from every region. Players who purchase the starter bundle can potentially craft an ideal deck, helping them win games quickly to collect region rewards.

Can I buy wildcards?

Wildcards in LoR are available for purchase, but there’s a limit on how many a player can buy each week.

Champion wildcard: 400 coins each with a limit of three per week.

Epic wildcard: 150 coins each with a limit of three per week.

Rare wildcard: 40 coins each with a limit of six per week.

Common wildcard: 15 coins each with a limit of six per week.

Purchasing wildcards should be reserved for unlocking key cards needed to fully optimize a deck. New players may want to spend money on wildcards to polish off their build. But until a meta-game is established in LoR, players should only focus on building one or two optimal decks.

Are expeditions worth paying for?

Expeditions in LoR earn players an automatic champion. Those seeking to maximize day-one play on Jan. 24 should consider playing expeditions first, prior to regions. Each expedition costs 400 coins, or 4,000 shards and rewards players with an automatic champion card.

But an LoR expedition with a champion reward can only be played three times a week. Players can continue to play the mode after completing it three times but without the option of receiving a champion reward.

How much do the coins cost?

Coins in LoR purchase wildcards, expeditions, and the startup bundle. The maximum amount of coins a player can spend on day-one of is 3,822.

Every wildcard: 1,980 coins.

Three expeditions: 1,200 coins.

Startup bundle: 642 coins.

This comes out to around $35 that a player can spend in the first week of playing LoR. And the maximum amount of money a player can spend every week thereafter, excluding cosmetics, is around $25.

$5: 650 coins.

$10: 1,380 coins.

$20: 2,800 coins.

$35: 5,000 coins.

$50: 7,200 coins.

$100: 15.000 coins.

There are also cosmetics available within LoR that include pets and game boards. Pets are expected to cost around $6 and gameboards are $10.

Players seeking to maximize rewards should focus on the expeditions first and then the purchase of wildcards. The starter bundle is a solid deal but includes random drops that may not benefit deck crafting.

Rewards are based on wins and the number of matches played. Because of this, most players will choose to craft an Aggro style deck first. And once an aggro deck is built, crafting a Midrange or Control deck should come next. No more than two decks should be needed during the first few weeks following the release of LoR, at least until a meta-game is established.

Prices are subject to change upon the open beta launch of Legends of Runeterra, since the amounts listed were based on information obtained during the closed beta preview.

We will keep this article update once LoR‘s open beta launches.