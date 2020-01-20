Everything you need to know about earning Legends of Runeterra region rewards

New players in Legends of Runeterra will want to use region rewards to craft decks and earn champions in Riot Games’ digital card game.

Riot’s new free-to-play CCG, LoR, releases on Jan. 24 via an open beta. Each new player receives starter decks upon completion of the tutorial, but tweaking those decks and crafting original builds will help unlock cards faster.

Players can buy wildcards, expedition rounds, and a starter bundle to gain a slight advantage. But FTP players can easily catch up via consistent gameplay and leveling up regions, unlocking cards, chests, shards, capsules, and wildcards to craft their own top-tier decks. There are also weekly rewards in LoR and the opportunity to play one expedition per week for free.

How do you level up an LoR region?

The LoR open beta has a total of six regions in which players can level up multiple regions at one time. But it’s recommended to focus on one at a time. A player levels up by earning XP through daily quests and competing in matches. There are a total of 20 levels in each region with each level producing a reward.

Level one Rare wildcard Level two Basic capsule Level three Bronze chest Level four Wild capsule Level five Silver chest Level six Random Epic card Level seven Golden chest Level eight Champion capsule Level nine Basic capsule Level 10 Epic capsule Level 11 Golden chest level 12 Wild capsule Level 13 Random Epic card Level 14 Platinum chest Level 15 Epic wildcard Level 16 Champion capsule Level 17 Epic capsule Level 18 Platinum chest Level 19 Champion wildcard Level 20 Diamond chest

Upon completing every level in a region, players earn cards ranging from Common to Champion in rarity within the region being played. There are also wildcards, random region drops, and shards.

52 Common cards

22 Rare cards

Four Epic cards

Two Epic cards from random regions

Two Champion cards

Eight Common wildcards

Three Rare wildcards

One Epic wildcard

One Champion wildcard

A minimum of 2,920 Shards

What’s in a chest and capsule?

Chests are a major reward component within LoR. Players earn chests via leveling up in a region and from the weekly vault. There are capsules within chests that can also be earned separately via a level reward.

Capsules contain cards from a specific region and wildcards.

Wild capsule: Four Common wildcards and one Rare wildcard.

Basic capsule: Four Common cards and one Rare card.

Epic capsule: Two Common, two Rare, and one Epic card.

Champion capsule: Three Rare, one Epic, and one Champion card.

Chests contain capsules, cards, and shards.

Bronze chest: Two Common cards and a minimum of 80 shards.

Silver chest: Two Common and one Rare card, along with a minimum of 200 shards.

Gold chest: One Basic capsule and a minimum of 360 shards.

Platinum chest: Two Basic capsules and a minimum of 560 shards.

Diamond chest: Three Basic capsules and a minimum of 800 shards.

What are Weekly Vault rewards?

The Weekly Vault in LoR is an added bonus for every type of player, even those who miss a whole week of playing. Rewards are based on XP earned over the course of a week, from Monday to Sunday, broken down into 13 levels.

Level XP Rewards One 0 Three Bronze chests Two 1,000 Two Bronze and one Silver chest Three 2,000 One Bronze and two Silver chests Four 3,000 One Bronze, Silver, and Gold chest Five 4,000 Two Silver and one Gold chest Six 5,000 One Silver and two Gold chests Seven 7,000 Three Gold chests Eight 9,000 Two Gold and one Platinum chest Nine 11,000 One Gold and two Platinum chests 10 13,000 Three Platinum chests and a Champion card 11 17,000 Two Platinum, one Diamond, and a Champion card 12 21,000 One Platinum, two Diamond, and a Champion card 13 25,000 Three Diamond chests and a Champion card

Players who complete their daily quests each week should reach level 10, according to the LoR developers. Those who play consistently each week should earn one Champion card, 24 Common cards, two Rare cards, and a minimum of 1,680 shards just from the Weekly Vault rewards.

How does LoR XP progression work?

Information about the XP progression system is vague at the moment, but further details should be revealed by Riot prior to the open LoR beta on Jan. 24. At time of writing, players earn XP through wins and losses. Additional XP rewards are also in development.