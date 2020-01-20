Login
Everything you need to know about earning Legends of Runeterra region rewards

Here’s a guide to help you unlock LoR cards.

Danny Forster
Riot Games Legends of Runeterra
Image via Riot Games

New players in Legends of Runeterra will want to use region rewards to craft decks and earn champions in Riot Games’ digital card game.

Riot’s new free-to-play CCG, LoR, releases on Jan. 24 via an open beta. Each new player receives starter decks upon completion of the tutorial, but tweaking those decks and crafting original builds will help unlock cards faster. 

Players can buy wildcards, expedition rounds, and a starter bundle to gain a slight advantage. But FTP players can easily catch up via consistent gameplay and leveling up regions, unlocking cards, chests, shards, capsules, and wildcards to craft their own top-tier decks. There are also weekly rewards in LoR and the opportunity to play one expedition per week for free. 

How do you level up an LoR region?

The LoR open beta has a total of six regions in which players can level up multiple regions at one time. But it’s recommended to focus on one at a time. A player levels up by earning XP through daily quests and competing in matches. There are a total of 20 levels in each region with each level producing a reward. 

Level oneRare wildcardLevel twoBasic capsule
Level threeBronze chestLevel fourWild capsule
Level fiveSilver chestLevel sixRandom Epic card
Level sevenGolden chestLevel eightChampion capsule
Level nineBasic capsuleLevel 10Epic capsule
Level 11Golden chestlevel 12Wild capsule
Level 13Random Epic cardLevel 14Platinum chest
Level 15Epic wildcardLevel 16Champion capsule
Level 17Epic capsuleLevel 18Platinum chest
Level 19Champion wildcardLevel 20Diamond chest

Upon completing every level in a region, players earn cards ranging from Common to Champion in rarity within the region being played. There are also wildcards, random region drops, and shards.

  • 52 Common cards
  • 22 Rare cards
  • Four Epic cards
  • Two Epic cards from random regions
  • Two Champion cards 
  • Eight Common wildcards
  • Three Rare wildcards
  • One Epic wildcard
  • One Champion wildcard
  • A minimum of 2,920 Shards

What’s in a chest and capsule?

Chests are a major reward component within LoR. Players earn chests via leveling up in a region and from the weekly vault. There are capsules within chests that can also be earned separately via a level reward. 

Capsules contain cards from a specific region and wildcards.

  • Wild capsule: Four Common wildcards and one Rare wildcard.
  • Basic capsule: Four Common cards and one Rare card.
  • Epic capsule: Two Common, two Rare, and one Epic card.
  • Champion capsule: Three Rare, one Epic, and one Champion card.

Chests contain capsules, cards, and shards.

  • Bronze chest: Two Common cards and a minimum of 80 shards.
  • Silver chest: Two Common and one Rare card, along with a minimum of 200 shards.
  • Gold chest: One Basic capsule and a minimum of 360 shards.
  • Platinum chest: Two Basic capsules and a minimum of 560 shards.
  • Diamond chest: Three Basic capsules and a minimum of 800 shards. 

What are Weekly Vault rewards?

The Weekly Vault in LoR is an added bonus for every type of player, even those who miss a whole week of playing. Rewards are based on XP earned over the course of a week, from Monday to Sunday, broken down into 13 levels.

LevelXPRewards
One0Three Bronze chests
Two1,000Two Bronze and one Silver chest
Three2,000One Bronze and two Silver chests
Four3,000One Bronze, Silver, and Gold chest
Five4,000Two Silver and one Gold chest
Six5,000One Silver and two Gold chests
Seven7,000Three Gold chests
Eight9,000Two Gold and one Platinum chest
Nine11,000One Gold and two Platinum chests
1013,000Three Platinum chests and a Champion card
1117,000Two Platinum, one Diamond, and a Champion card
1221,000One Platinum, two Diamond, and a Champion card
1325,000Three Diamond chests and a Champion card

Players who complete their daily quests each week should reach level 10, according to the LoR developers. Those who play consistently each week should earn one Champion card, 24 Common cards, two Rare cards, and a minimum of 1,680 shards just from the Weekly Vault rewards. 

How does LoR XP progression work?

Information about the XP progression system is vague at the moment, but further details should be revealed by Riot prior to the open LoR beta on Jan. 24. At time of writing, players earn XP through wins and losses. Additional XP rewards are also in development.