Best team comps for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.20

For Teamfight Tactics players who might be lost after the release of Patch 9.20, one fellow competitor may be able to help.

A TFT fan posted a spreadsheet on Reddit today that outlines a list of team compositions used by Challenger players. The chart also gives insight into potential builds, items, and how to position your units.

Here are the top-three team comps for TFT Patch 9.20.

Imperial Knights

Screengrab via LolChess.gg

This comp, used by EUW Challenger players LeDuck and Sologesang, makes Swain, Katarina, and Draven the carries. Placing a Morellonomicon and Guardian Angel on Swain, as well as a Rapid Fire Cannon and Bloodthirster on Draven, will make them virtually impossible to take out.

The four-unit Imperial bonus gives all units of that class double damage. This means that Swain, Katarina, Draven, and Darius will hit like a truck, especially with the optimal items.

It’s also imperative that players achieve a six-unit Knight bonus, which allows every unit on your board to ignore the first 60 damage they take. To do this, players need to put a Knight’s Vow on Katarina. Even though Patch 9.20 nerfed the six-unit Knight buff, which was previously 65 ignored damage, the class is still overpowered.

Place your Sejuani in front to tank all the damage while your carries destroy everything from the backline. Katarina, along with two Frozen Hearts, will jump into the enemies and slow every unit’s attack speed for a devastating counter to Wild and Rangers.

Dragon Guardians

Screengrab via LolChess.gg

In keeping with tradition, this build focuses more on tankiness and ignoring as much damage as possible.

Patch 9.20 was friendly to Guardians, increasing the Armor bonus they give to surrounding allies from 35 to 45. Using Leona and Pantheon, players can stack the Guardian buff on all their units, while a four-unit Knight bonus allows you to ignore a good chunk of damage.

Using Pantheon and Aurelion Sol as the carries, the units will benefit from the Dragon, Guardian, and Knight bonus making them impenetrable obelisks of terror. Put a Morellonomicon and a Rabadon’s Deathcap on your A Sol and watch the cosmic dragon destroy everything in its path.

Players may also want to opt for the Mordekaiser and Karthus Phantom buff, which can take out an opposing unit before the round even begins. Players will benefit from making one of their non-magical units into a Sorcerer with Yuumi, such as Sejuani or Pantheon.

Jinx’s meat-shield

Screengrab via LolChess.gg

Jinx has returned in TFT after the Giant Slayer introduced a much-needed counter to beefy units. The item gives players extra damage and attack speed, while dealing five percent of a target’s maximum health and bonus true damage with every auto attack.

By placing the psychotic Gunslinger behind a wall of tanks, players can protect the carry from Assassin comps. The six-unit Brawler bonus will give all your meat-shields an extra 900 health, making them indestructible.

Vi is a necessity since her and Jinx will provide the Hextech bonus, disabling your opponent’s items for a brief period of time.

Challenger players also throw in a Blitzcrank or two to bring the opponent’s weaker units into the mosh pit. Jinx will be able to proc her ultimate quicker this way, getting “excited” from taking out the two units and then dealing splash damage with her rockets.

The meta is likely to shift as players continue to experiment in 9.20—but anything’s better than Wild Assassins.