Riding the high of her Arcane fame, Jinx remains one of the most popular champions in League of Legends and one capable of bringing mass destruction to the Rift. With her multiple weapons in tow, Jinx has all of the tools she needs to snowball over her enemies and allow her excitement to lead her directly to the enemy Nexus.

Jinx possesses a unique snowball method that only a handful of champions have through her passive, Get Excited! Upon taking down an opposing champion or structure, Jinx gains a burst of movement speed and attack speed, allowing her to sprint towards escaping prey with ease while shredding through their health in seconds.

Her ultimate, Super Mega Death Rocket, makes it so that Jinx doesn’t even have to be in the fight to participate, as she can shoot it from anywhere on the map. Thus an assist from this ability can surprise her lane opponents with an unanticipated power boost.

Yet despite her innate capabilities, Jinx suffers heavily from the lack of mobility she has naturally without activating her passive, ultimately becoming an easy target for any incoming crowd control. But with the right support at her side, Jinx can successfully reach her destructive fantasies and become an unstoppable force that will require more than one opponent to take down.

Best supports to pair with Jinx in League of Legends

Thresh

The Chain Warden is arguably the best pairing for Jinx. Not only does he have access to efficient crowd control that Jinx is able to capitalize off of from a distance but Thresh can also provide her with a means of escape should her antics get her out of position.

Once Thresh successfully has an opponent in his grasp, Jinx players should capitalize with an E and W to extend the crowd control duration, while also using the proper auto attacks based on the enemy’s health. If Thresh brought Glacial Augment as his keystone, then enemies won’t be able to escape an onslaught of damage from Jinx unless they expend their Summoner spells.

But Jinx players will need to keep in mind that Thresh’s survivability is entirely dependent on his items and the amount of Souls he has collected, so players may want to avoid toss-up early trades unless they are certain they’ll come out on top.

Lulu

It’s no surprise that Lulu, one of the most powerful champions in all of League, works incredibly well with Jinx. Despite being a small Yordle with a fascination with the color purple, the buffs Lulu can provide her allies with—on top of the debuffs she can inflict on enemies—can change the tide of any fight in seconds.

Lulu can provide Jinx with shields and attack speed, thus allowing the Loose Cannon to venture freely into the front lines where her damage potential increases exponentially. And if Jinx’s health gets a bit too low, Lulu can simply empower her with her ultimate, granting her size and health instantaneously.

But Lulu players need to know when to use her abilities on allies and when to use them on enemies, as they have different effects depending on the target. While her W can increase Jinx’s attack speed, it’s often best to save it for enemies that step too close to her and her team, as for a few seconds the enemy will be completely unable to attack.

The enchanter also thoroughly enjoys building Shurelya’s Battlesong as her preferred Mythic item, which grants allies that have been shielded or healed by her a brief boost of movement speed. With this item and her W, Lulu can essentially give Jinx the buff her passive provides without her having to take down an opponent or structure—just not as powerful.

Pyke

An undead fisherman seeking revenge and a crazed outlaw with nothing but destruction in her eyes—who could’ve imagined a better pairing?

Pyke’s unique position as an assassin support gives him access to numerous tools that most other supports don’t have, including dashes, camouflage, and executes. This allows Pyke to work alongside a multitude of ADCs that enjoy aggressively zoning out their enemy lakers, especially those like Jinx that scale very nicely into the mid and late games.

Jinx players, however, need to be aware that Pyke’s kit is almost entirely selfless. Once he unleashes his abilities on his opponent, he can escape rather unscathed, though his lane partner is stuck cleaning up the mess without those same tools. Thus coordination between Pyke and Jinx is pivotal in winning early-game trades, where Pyke can then roam freely to other lanes in an attempt to get them ahead as well.

Nami

Nami lies in a similar situation to Lulu where her meta-relevance makes her an ideal support pairing for most ADC champions, and Jinx is no exception.

The Tidecaller’s prevalence over the past few months as one of the best support options in nearly any team composition stems from the diverse utility in her kit. Between crowd control, healing, damage empowerment, and ample amounts of damage, Nami can not only increase the strength of her own allies but surprise enemies with high kill potential of her own.

Nami is the forefront user of the Mythic support item Imperial Mandate, which provides bonus damage to allies that attack enemies inflicting some form of crowd control, including slows. Notably, Nami’s E has an added effect of slowing enemies when hit, meaning not only will she empower allies with the ability alone but those allies will deal bonus damage for simply attacking thanks to Imperial Mandate.

Though Nami often sees great success with Lucian, she can be paired just as well with other ADCs like Jinx. The Loose Cannon’s high attack speed can allow both Nami’s E and Imperial Mandate to proc often and quickly, with the crowd control between the two champions often being too much for the opposition to handle.