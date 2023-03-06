Best support champions to counter LoL’s new enchanter, Milio

When League of Legends Patch 13.6 rolls around, players will get a first glimpse into the latest champion to hit the Summoner’s Rift: Milio, the Gentle Flame. This young lad will be jumping into battle with a healing fire that will warm the hearts of his teammates—while also burning his enemies and their LP.

If you find yourself on the receiving end of Milio’s Ultra Mega Fire Kick, then finding the right counter to his multiple heals, shields, and slows will be essential to beating him, whether it’s through out-trading him in the bottom lane or picking him out in a late game teamfight.

A good amount of healing reduction, shield breaking, and crowd control will be needed, but ultimately, you’ll need the right champion to isolate Milio and find him among his teammates. Here are the best champions to counter the Gentle Flame.

Best Milio counters

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Milio requires a good amount of space between him and his enemies since he is best used from afar where he can throw out his heals and shields while setting up enemies with his Ultra Mega Fire Kick’s slowing effect. But if he is picked out of the bunch by a Blitzcrank, the rest of the team can jump on and eliminate him so his team can’t take advantage of the massive utility he brings to a fight.

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

In a similar vein to Blitzcrank, Thresh has plenty of crowd control that can lock down Milio—if he can hit him with a well-placed hook. Because Milio players will want to hide among their teammates, a flank might be necessary to catch him off-guard so that the rest of your team can rush forward to snuff out any possible counter-engage.

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Luckily for Rakan, he doesn’t need to position himself for a hook or grab. Instead, he just needs the element of surprise on his side so that he can jump right into Milio and the rest of his team with his ultimate ability, the Quickness. Rakan players must be quick enough to catch the crafty kid from Ixtal since he can completely cleanse his charm effect from all of his teammates with his Breath of Life ultimate.

Pyke

Image via Riot Games

With a ton of burst and plenty of pick potential, Pyke is the best champion to play against Milio since he can go invisible, dive into the backline, stun his enemies, and pluck out any champion that he wants for his team. His ultimate ability is the final nail in the coffin for any opponents since Milio won’t be able to cleanse away an execute with Breath of Life, and he’ll need to time his shields and heals perfectly to counter Pyke’s quick combo.