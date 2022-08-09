Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion.

Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.

The Blue version of Kayn was made for players who enjoy assassin-like gameplay. It enhances players’ damage in certain aspects of the match, grants them more mobility, and overall makes it easier to kill squishy champs on the opposite team.

Red Kayn, however, is another story. It was developed with the goal of being a more tanky version of the champion, which has much higher sustain and is better to choose when the opposing squad has many tanks and bruisers.

While both versions are strong on their own, each of them shining in different areas of gameplay, in today’s League, Red Kayn is undeniably better. The current gameplay requires most junglers to be at least a bit tanky since teamfights are longer and durability is one of the strongest assets that a jungler can have nowadays.

Here’s the best build for Kayn in League of Legends.

Best runes for Kayn

Precision

Conqueror: As a fighting, beefy jungler, Kayn will need some runes that will expand his sustain and damage at the same time. In terms of those statistics, there is no better option than Conqueror from the Precision tree. It makes you deal more adaptive damage as you cast spells or hit enemies with basic attacks. Once you reach maximum stacks (12), then you are also able to heal a bit, which will come in handy in a bunch of teamfights.

Triumph: This rune is pivotal for fighting junglers like Kayn since it provides a major ability to heal throughout the game. With Triumph under your belt, you will restore 10 percent of your missing health with every takedown. Additionally, you will gain 20 gold for every one of them.

Legend: Tenacity: Like every fighting champion in League, Kayn also needs a slight boost to his tenacity, which is essential to easily move during teamfights. With Legend: Tenacity, he will gain a maximum of 30 percent tenacity, which is an impressive amount if you compare it to other items or runes that grant tenacity.

Last Stand: With Last Stand, you will excel in dealing damage and finishing enemies while the fights are reaching their end. With this rune in your picks, you will deal more damage as your health drops. And with Kayn’s style of gameplay, that should often happen in your games.

Inspiration

Magical Footwear: When it comes to the second rune tree on Kayn, it’s wise to give the champion a bit of utility. With Magical Footwear, you will get free boots at the 12th minute, unless you score some takedowns first, which reduces the time you have to wait for them.

Cosmic Insight: Looking at how Kayn will have plenty of items with their own useful abilities, it’s also sensible to choose Cosmic Insight. It grants 18 summoner spell haste and 10 item haste, admirably reducing the cooldowns you will rely on throughout the game.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Best starting items for Kayn

Emberknife: For junglers in League, there is an important choice at the beginning of the game between picking either Emberknife or Hailblade. The former is made for tanky champs, while the latter was designed for assassins. And since Red Kayn is mostly much better nowadays and that’s the version we recommend, we advise starting with Emberknife.

After you use your Smite five times, it will upgrade your Smite into Challenging Smite, which allows you to smite enemy champions. The ones you target will be marked for a while, dealing less damage to you and taking more damage from you.

Refillable Potion: Every jungler needs a bit of extra survivability in the early game, especially if you intend to gank a few lanes or the opponents’ jungler invades your camp. To provide yourself some extra health regeneration, it’s worth choosing Refillable Potion.

Stealth Ward: At the beginning of the game, you should pick Stealth Ward to have vision on some pivotal places on Summoner’s Rift, like your buffs, certain spots in the river, and so on. As time goes by, however, it’s best to replace your Stealth Ward with Oracle Lens.

Best core items for Kayn

Goredrinker: A lot of champions in today’s meta rely on Goredrinker—and Kayn is no different. Looking at his Red version’s gameplay and kit, having this item under your belt is compulsory. It will increase your major stats—ability haste, attack damage, health, and omnivamp—and comes with an active ability. It has a relatively short cooldown and deals damage to enemies around you. What’s more, you heal for a part of the damage done with it, so it helps you to survive longer in the late game.

Death’s Dance: Death’s Dance is another must-have item for Kayn. Besides boosting your key stats, it has a passive that allows the champion to store some of the damage he takes as post-mitigation damage, which means it is implied over time. If you score a takedown, however, all the stored post-mitigation damage is deleted, and you heal for a percentage of your maximum health. It’s a superb choice for Kayn.

Plated Steelcaps: Choosing boots depends on the enemy composition. Most teams today are heavily AD-oriented, though there will be instances when that’s not the case. In those situations, don’t hesitate to choose Mercury’s Treads for AP-heavy enemy compositions, or if you’re against squishy squads, pick Ionian Boots of Lucidity for shorter cooldowns.

Best late-game items for Kayn

Black Cleaver: This item has been another must-have choice for Red Kayn for a long time. With Black Cleaver, you will reduce your target’s armor, which will allow you to eliminate them much faster. Furthermore, it also grants you some bonus movement speed, which will aid you in catching up with more mobile champions that are trying to flee.

Spirit Visage As you enter the late game, you will quickly realize that Kayn’s abilities and kit aren’t enough on their own to keep you alive long enough for you to do some serious damage. Therefore, in many cases, it’s smart to obtain Spirit Visage, even if the enemies don’t have an AP-heavy composition. With that, you will bolster your defensive stats like health and magic resistance, at the same time enhancing your healing. And since you have a few abilities that replenish health, it should do wonders.

Guardian Angel: Many champions build Guardian Angel as their last item in League, and you should often do the same while playing Kayn. An extra life every five minutes is extremely important in late-game teamfights, especially on champions with a bunch of health regeneration tools, which might elevate Kayn’s health back to 100 percent in a few seconds.

Best Kayn counters

Elise

Elise has enormous snowball potential early and can quickly gain a bunch of advantages for her team if you don’t look for counter plays on the opposite side of the map. She’s also incredibly annoying in one-vs-one scenarios, where she can lock you down with her Cocoon, unleash her damage from both forms, and disengage without taking any damage. You should not interact with her alone before you get some items under your belt, and react to her plays while you have the chance.

Master Yi

Master Yi is great at outscaling both versions of Kayn. In solo duels, he will often win against Red Kayn, and in teamfights, he’s tough to lockdown without any hard CC. You should dodge any solo duels with Master Yi and counter gank as much as possible so that he doesn’t begin his snowball, or it isn’t as efficient. Don’t waste your ultimate on him since, in most cases, he will just survive it by meditating with his W.

Wukong

Wukong is a tricky champion to play against as Kayn. His damage is very high for most of the game, and his AoE ultimate that can make champions airborne can cause quite a stir in teamfights, possibly preventing you from having an impact. Against Wukong, you should always look for flanks with your E so that you don’t have to go through him and take free damage in the meantime.