Best Jhin build in League of Legends season 10

Jhin, the Virtuoso, is one of the strongest ADCs in League of Legends. The critical damage dealt by Jhin makes him extremely dangerous for his opponents. At full build, the champion can quickly eliminate opponents with no problems at all.

As with all champions in League, different items are going to work better for Jhin’s kit more than others and these items will change depending on the situation he finds himself in during the match. While this is true, there are core items that are going to benefit Jhin greatly in having success and securing victories.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Precision

Fleet Footwork: With a critical strike based champion like Jhin, having Fleet Footwork just further enhances the damage he is able to deal with just one blow. With this rune attacking and moving will generates energy stacks that will provide bonuses to his next attack once the stacks reach 100. These bonuses include healing (based on level), 30-percent bonus attack damage, and extra movement speed for one second.

Presence of Mind: Being an ability-based ADC, Jhin is going to use mana quite rapidly. To counter this, taking Presence of Mind will restore 20 percent of your maximum mana after a takedown while also increasing your mana pool by 100.

Legend Bloodline: This rune is a fantastic rune for most ADC champions. Taking enemy units, champions, and monster camps will provide legend stacks that, after accumulating enough, will grant bonus life steal to Jhin. This is going to be extremely valuable not only in winning duels but also in remaining in the lane after taking damage.

Coupe de Grace: The final precision rune for Jhin, Coupe de Grace will help the champion secure kills as it will grant him eight percent more damage to enemies below 40 percent health.

Sorcery

Nimbus Cloak: This rune is going to add a way for Jhin to escape if the champion finds himself in tricky situations. Once a summoner spell is used, Jhin will be granted bonus movement speed as well as the ability to pass through units ensuring he does not get stuck in place by minions.

Gathering Storm: This rune is going to grant Jhin bonus AD every 10 minutes allowing him to grow substantially stronger as the game progresses.

Bonuses: +9 Adaptive Force, +9 Adaptive Force, +6 Armor

Starting items

Doran’s Blade

Most ADCs in the game are going to start with Doran’s Blade. The item grants bonus attack damage that will not only assist in farming during the early game but also by allowing Jhin to deal extra damage with his pokes on the enemy champions. The item also grants Jhin 80 health and three-percent life steal, making him more durable and able to remain in lane for a longer duration.

Health Potion

This item is going to increase the time Jhin is able to remain in the lane before he is forced to back. Health potions also come in handy to heal off poke damage from either of the enemy champions during the farming phase. This is going to allow Jhin to build up more gold by spending extra time in lane farming that will help him in building items and gaining strength.

Core items

Boots of Swiftness

Jhin is going to be most dangerous when can chase down his opponents and secure kills. Increasing his movement speed is going to greatly increase the chance of success in the lane. Boots of Swiftness offer the perfect increase for his movement speed while also reducing the effects of crowd control like slows by 25 percent. Having a powerful ADC that can chase down opponents through their CC abilities is extremely dangerous.

Stormrazor

Adding damage to Jhin’s stats is only going to be made more effective by the addition of attack speed as well. With Stormrazor not only will Jhin be granted 50 bonus attack damage but also 15-percent attack speed and 25-percent critical strike chance. The increased speed will mean that critical strikes will become more common and Jhin’s basic attacks will quickly wear down and destroy the opposition.

Infinity Edge

The most iconic critical strike item in the game, the Infinity Edge has been a staple of the ADC’s build since the game began. Boasting 80 additional attack damage and 25-percent critical strike chance, this item compliments Jhin’s playstyle perfectly. The item’s unique passive will increase the damage dealt by critical strikes by 25 percent just further strengthening the damage this item can facilitate. This is a core part of Jhin’s build and a must-have item to increase your chance of success with the champion.

Late-game items

Phantom Dancer

Phantom Dancer is another item that will boost multiple stats that Jhin thrives off and will make the champion substantially stronger. A 30-percent bonus attack speed will enable Jhin to fire on his target much quicker, utilizing the item’s 25-percent critical strike increase. Phantom Dancer will also increase Jhin’s movement speed by seven percent, allowing him to get around the map and chase down his enemies at a faster pace. The item will also grant Jhin a shield once he gets below 30 percent health that can absorb some damage relevant to the champions level.

Rapid Fire Cannon

Much of the same stats that are increased by the Phantom Dancer, Rapid Fire Cannon will increase attack speed, critical strike chance, and movement speed. The unique ability this weapon offers is granting energized attacks bonus magic damage and attack range that will become particularly useful for Jhin to engage at further distances.

Guardian Angel

Once Jhin approaches full build, he will have more than enough damage to win most duels. But in a teamfight situation, you will see him targeted first and sometimes eliminated. To counter this, building a guardian angel is going to be very beneficial. The item not only grants Jhin bonus attack damage and armor but also its unique effect will bring Jhin back from the dead after he is eliminated, restoring 50 percent of his health and 30 percent of his mana. This effect has a 300-second cooldown, but later in-game it will greatly benefit the team during teamfights.