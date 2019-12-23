Best holiday gifts for League of Legends fans

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But instead of singing carols, you might be nervous because you don’t know what to gift that one friend who can’t stop talking about League of Legends. Luckily, League is more than popular enough for a quick online search to lead you to a number of cool gifts.

If you aren’t that familiar with what the best options are, we’ve got you covered. Most of the best merch will, of course, be the official stuff, but there are a few other items that could be a unique gift as well.

Here are some of the best gifts you can get your League enthusiastic friends for the holidays.

7) League of Legends gift card

Price: $10 to $100

Where to buy: Riot Games’ Amazon store, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Gamestop, Target



Image via Riot Games

If your giftee loves playing League, you can’t go wrong with getting them a gift card with Riot Points. They can spend their RP on whatever they want in the game and you get to pick the amount. It may not be the most personal gift out there, but it surely won’t leave a player without a smile on their face.

6) Poro cushions

Price: $35

Where to buy: Riot Games store



Image via Riot Games

There’s nothing cuter in League than sheep-like, lovable blobs named Poros. And if your giftee loves cute stuff as much as we do, Poro cushions will make for a great Christmas gift. Imagine cozying up for a nap after eating a bunch of cookies on Christmas day and getting comfortable with a cute Poro. Sounds nice, doesn’t it?

5) Cookie cutters

Price: $8 to $30

Where to buy: Etsy, eBay

Image via Smiltroy (Etsy)

Cookies are a symbol of the holidays. With these League cookie cutters, your giftee can turn their tasty dough into their favorite champions and bring uniqueness to the cookie jar. There’s a variety of different cutters to choose from and you can go all in and get a bundle. You can even make them the cookies yourself.

4) Realms of Runeterra

Price: Under $25

Where to buy: Riot Games’ Amazon store

Image via Riot Games

Realm of Runeterra is Riot’s latest book about the League world. The book features beautiful artworks together with maps, stories from the lore, and original narratives. If your giftee is appreciative of the game’s narrative design, they’ll love this book. Besides, books are timeless gifts that never go out of fashion.

3) Pro team jersey

Price: $65 to $75 on average

Where to buy: Team’s official merchandise stores, LCS merch store

Image via Team Liquid

For hardcore esports fans, picking the jersey of their favorite League team is an unmissable hit. There’s a variety of designs out there, and if you’re willing to pay more, you can even opt for a team hoodie or jacket. Some teams even offer custom name tags on the back of jerseys, which is a great way to make the gift more special.

2) Plushies

Price: $20 to $125

Where to buy: Riot Games store

Image via Riot Games

League plushies are another adorable gift on this list. There’s a wide variety of plushies to choose from, including mini plush packs and extra large Tibbers plushies. Whichever one you pick, we’re sure your giftees would like them. Who doesn’t like to see plush versions of in-game models they look at everyday?

1) Mini figure set

Price: $35

Where to buy: Riot Games store

Image via Riot Games

Figures are usually the most beloved collectibles for gaming enthusiasts and there’s no reason why it would be any different for League. But picking only one champion can be a struggle, which is why we thought mini figure sets are an ideal option. Each set has five smaller champion figures and there are a few to choose from.