LoL players are fed up with Riot making rewards and loot ‘worse’ every season

With every season in League of Legends, Riot Games seems to be nerfing loot boxes, capsules, and other rewards, and players have had enough of the inflation.

When loot capsules and chests were first introduced to League in 2016 as Hextech crafting, players were ecstatic about the sheer quantity and quality of the items they received. Unfortunately, as the years and seasons have gone by, items and quality alike have slowly decreased, and players are putting their feet down.

Today, players are lamenting how you used to be able to earn epic chests with fantastic items like skins just from watching professional League, which has now become Esports Capsules with every little of value.

On top of that, if there are skins you want to unlock through the rewards systems, it’s not become near-impossible to avoid spending a fortune or playing for weeks.

Others said they were sad that there are fewer end-of-season rewards, compared to when Riot used to send high-ranked players Challenger jackets.

Not everyone is so fed up with the monetization though. Some argued Riot is well within its rights to make money from the rewards, especially when the whole title is free to play in the first place and they have to earn something.

Others pointed to Amazon Prime and the Prime Capsule, which gives you enough Riot Points to purchase a new skin every month. So, some believe Riot’s monetization is fair, and if you don’t want to spend money, you don’t have to because not getting skins or all the bells and whistles doesn’t take away from gameplay.

Some even pulled out the “back in my day card,” saying modern League fans should be happy because it used to be that gamers “got nothing and liked it.”

Riot has not responded to any comments from players on this topic.

