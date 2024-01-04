In League of Legends’ Arena game mode, summoners are encouraged to dive into the mayhem from champion select onward as you immerse yourself into a hectic two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two clash to the death.

With 166 champions to choose from, the combinations are endless, and the potential is limitless for players to discover. There are, however, some champions that have already made the rounds as the strongest to either play or ban before you even step foot onto the Soul Fighter battlegrounds.

Whether you’re looking to confuse your opponents to victory, outlast them in a war of attrition, or you want to simply overwhelm them with pure firepower, these are some of the champion combos that you should try out. Most importantly, have fun with it and don’t be afraid to experiment with all of the Augments in the game as well.

Best champion combos in LoL‘s Arena

The best and most fun combos to try in LoL’s Arena mode are:

Veigar and Trundle

When it comes to having a front line, Trundle is a stellar choice. Image via Riot Games

Veigar and Trundle is arguably the deadliest combination in Arena. While the mage provides an unmatched burst which is capable of one-shotting any enemy carry, he’s not too powerful on his own due to lack of mobility. But, with Trundle by his side, you and your duo partner can balance the damage and tankiness to create an astounding combo which will surely boast you a lot of wins.

If Veigar is banned, choose: Kayle, Morgana, or Gwen.

If Trundle is banned, choose: Kayn, Yorick, or Illaoi.

Galio and Kayn

Exceeling in mobility and damage, Kayn has little to no mtaches in Arena. Image via Riot Games

The second perilous combo is similar to the first one. While Galio is yet another perfect pick for a front line tank, which can also do some remarkable damage, Kayn can easily hunt down squishy enemies. When the two combine, they’re hard to take down, especially with Kayn’s mobility and Galio’s crowd control.

If Galio is banned, choose: Sion, Trundle, or Rell

If Kayn is banned, choose: Fiora, Illaoi, or Samira

Morgana and Trundle

Like Veigar, Morgana has some admirable damage and crowd control. Image via Riot Games

Usually, the strongest combos in Arena include a tank and a damage dealer, which was showcased by two previous duos, and the third one is no different. While Trundle can provide a beefy front line, which we already explained, Morgana brings another formidable CC onto the table, at the same time being able to unleash deadly damage.

If Morgana is banned, choose: Kayle, Gwen, or Veigar.

Sion and Kayn

If this guy’s charging at you in Arena, you’re likely about to die. Image via Riot Games

We already went through in and outs of Kayn, who is paired best with tanky partners, like Sion. The Undead Juggernaut brings a lot of quality to the table, with an engaging ultimate and abilities that make it awful to even try to challenge him. With Sion’s help, Kayn should be allowed to freely roam the Arena and pick up some easy kills.

If Sion is banned, choose: Galio, Trundle, or Rell.

Veigar and Illaoi

You need to quickly take down this mage, or he’ll shut you down instead. Image via Riot Games

Like we said, Veigar has an enormous burst. Illaoi is another perfect pick to partner him with. Her ultimate can easily transform the battlefield into a place where you have a complete control, especially with Veigar’s Event Horizon. Both abilities make it really tough for enemies to easily navigate through fight, which makes them easy picks for the dangerous duo.

If IIllaoi is banned, choose: Trundle, Kayn, or Yorick.

Vladimir and Zed

Those two blades are often the last thing League champions see when encountering Zed. Image via Riot Games

This combination is much more traditional. Both Vladimir and Zed possess incredible burst. While they can’t be tanks themselves, their abilities provide them space to dodge some of the enemy skill shots, so if you master one of them, you can become the strongest duo in your lobby. When playing as either Vladimir and Zed, you should cooperate to rapidly eliminate the dangerous enemy target, and then drain life from the remaining one.

If Zed is banned, choose: Kayn, Sivir, or Naafiri.

If Vladimir is banned, choose: Zyra, Elise, or Varus.

