Berserker is staying too: 2 more years for Cloud9’s superstar AD carry

Cloud9 has tied up reigning LCS All-Pro AD carry Berserker through to the end of the 2025 League of Legends season, just days after the North American organization confirmed top-side duo Blaber and Fudge will also be staying.

With C9 also expected to announce the signings of NA League wunderkind Jojopyun to play mid lane and Vulcan to replace outgoing support Zven, the squad’s 2024 roster has taken shape. The seasons beyond are also spoken for now too, with Berserker signing a two-year extension and Blaber and Fudge inked in until at least the end of the 2026 competitive year.

This League offseason has already seen C9 make several relatively unsurprising moves in the player market. Many considered Blaber and Berserker among the best in the Los Angeles competition⁠—they were both first-team All-Pro players in Summer⁠—and although C9 failed to achieve anything major at the 2023 World Championship in South Korea the expectation was the org would try to keep its core players. Fudge has also been a key part of the roster’s leadership for some time.

Berserker has enjoyed a heaping of domestic success since joining C9 in late 2021. The team’s first LCS campaign in 2022 saw them run fourth in Spring playoffs before they rallied to win the 2022 Championship. The squad⁠—then with Jensen⁠—then burned out at Worlds in 15th-16th. A reshuffle heading into 2023 saw Diplex and then EMENES step into the mid lane. The switch helped almost immediately and C9 won the Season Kick-Off then defended their domestic title. They then ran second to NRG in the Championship and finished 12th-14th at Worlds.

All eyes will be on this new-ish C9 roster heading into the 2024 LCS season. The additions of Jojopyun and Vulcan alongside Blaber, Fudge, and Berserker instantly make the squad one of the biggest title threats in NA and they have a distinct advantage over other rosters; three years experience between the re-signed core.

All that is left now is for C9 to officially announce its Jojopyun and Vulcan signings to round out the League team; expect to see those hit social media later this week.