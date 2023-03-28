Azir among the 6 champs receiving buffs in LoL Patch 13.7

League of Legends Patch 13.7 feature a series of buffs to champions, including a few popular picks.

One of the champs set to receive a boost in the upcoming patch is Azir, according to Riot’s Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison latest patch preview. The other five champs are Katarina, Kalista, Graves, Alistar, and Yasuo.

As for items, Death’s Dance will also receive a direct buff. There are currently no details regarding any of the champions or items getting buffs, but Riot will almost certainly provide us with some in the days to come.

Azir saw a major overhaul to his kit in patches 13.4 and 13.5. The goal of these changes was to lower his prowess in competitive play while increasing his win rate in solo queue. While the former goal was achieved since Azir has rarely been picked since these changes, he also has a horrible win rate in the solo queue. In all ranks, the Emperor of the Sands currently has an awful 43.92 percent win rate, according to a League stats site U.GG.

The remaining five champions have recorded poor win rates in Patch 13.6, each hovering around 48 and 49 percent in Platinum and above according to U.GG.

With the upcoming buffs, Riot will likely attempt to breathe new life into the champs ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational in May. The international tournament is two “patches away,” meaning it will probably be played on Patch 13.8.

Patch 13.7 is expected to go live on April 5, according to Riot’s official schedule.