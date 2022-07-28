Astralis to play online in week 6 of LEC after Vizicsacsi tests positive for COVID-19

Another team are heading online thanks to the virus.

COVID-19 has forced yet another squad to compete remotely in the 2022 LEC Summer Split.

Astralis revealed today that its League of Legends roster will not be traveling to the LEC studio this weekend because Vizicasci has tested positive for COVID-19. This means the full lineup will have to play their week six matches from home.

The Hungarian top laner is luckily experiencing mild symptoms.

During week six of the 2022 LEC Summer Split, Astralis will face SK Gaming and Rogue. The team are currently sixth in the standings, alongside Fnatic and Misfits Gaming, all of which share a 5-6 record.

This is far from the first time COVID-19 has prevented teams from attending games in the LEC studio. SK Gaming and Team BDS had to play remotely after JNX and Agresivoo tested positive for the virus this split. Both SK and BDS lost the games they played online.

Unfortunately for Astralis, this week of games won’t be easy. While beating SK is more than doable, triumphing over first-placed Rogue will be difficult for the team.

The LEC returns tomorrow at 11am CT.