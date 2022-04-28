Astralis releases Zanzarah from LEC roster

The jungler had been with the team for three splits.

Astralis has parted ways with Nikolay “Zanzarah” Akatov, the organization revealed today on social media.

The LEC team released a statement thanking the Russian League of Legends player for his contribution over the past several years and wished him all the best in the future. Astralis also said it will “announce full details for our 2022 Summer Split as soon as possible.”

1,5 years

3 splits

Endless Trundle and Skarner bans

Countless laughs



Today, one chapter ends, and another begins. Thank you for everything, @Zanzarahlol. pic.twitter.com/UknpylBH2F — Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) April 28, 2022

This isn’t the first roster move Astralis has made in recent months. In March, the org parted ways with WhiteKnight and promisq, the starting top laner and support, respectively. Following today’s move, only Kobbe and Dajor remain in the lineup.

The changes made to the roster seemed inevitable since the team failed to qualify for the LEC playoffs yet again, finishing in a disappointing 10th place with a shocking 3-15 record in the 2022 Spring Split. This is the third time running the team has failed to make it to the playoffs of the European league.

Zanzarah made his debut in the LEC with Astralis in the 2021 LEC Spring Split after leaving AGO ROGUE. Before making the switch to Astralis, he was widely considered to be one of the most promising junglers from European Masters.

The exact date for the 2022 LEC Summer Split has yet to be confirmed. But with the Mid-Season Invitational ending on May 29, it’s safe to assume the next split will kick off in June. Until then, Astralis will look to rebuild its roster.