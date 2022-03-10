Astralis parts ways with WhiteKnight and promisq

Astralis has released WhiteKnight and promisq after finishing last in the 2022 LEC Spring Split.

The end of this #LEC Spring Split also means the end of 1.5 years of collaboration. Today, we part ways with @WhiteKnight108 and @promisqxd. pic.twitter.com/BrJEI0mOoL — Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) March 10, 2022

“WhiteKnight and promise have been an important part of the first-ever Astralis roster in League of Legends and our League of Legends team for the past 1.5 years,” Astralis said in a statement today. The team is now actively looking to make roster changes in the break leading up to the upcoming LEC Summer Split.

“We wish them both good luck in their future endeavors. Astralis will announce full details for our 2022 Summer Split once everything is in place,” Astralis added.

These sudden roster moves don’t come as much of a surprise to fans following the European league. For the third split running, Astralis have failed to qualify for the playoffs. This time, the team placed last in the LEC with a 3-15 record.

Both WhiteKnight and promisq joined Astralis when the organization revealed it would become a part of the LEC in 2022. WhiteKnight was brought in from BIG, while Promisq joined from G2 Esports. It remains to be seen where both players will go next. And the same can be said for Astralis.

The 2022 LEC Spring Split returns on March 25 with the playoffs.