Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser to join League’s Ashen Knight skin line

Riot Games is ending the year in League of Legends with yet another skin for a champion that hasn’t received much love in recent years.

A new champion is joining League’s Ashen Knight skin line in the form of Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser, adding the Iron Revenant to the exclusive Mythic Essence shop. Like Ashen Knight Pyke and Ashen Slayer Sylas, this skin will likely cost 100 Mythic Essence and be paired with the release of an Emberwoken chroma, which will cost 40 Mythic Essence.

This skin is likely to be released on the live servers on Dec. 7 with Patch 12.23, though that has not yet been officially revealed by Riot outside of existing on the game’s PBE.

This Mythic-tier skin places Mordekaiser in an even darker coat of armor with a magnificent pair of wings on his back as purple lights emanate from the cavities in his chest. Mordekaiser appears to be controlling this light with his mace, which glows like an eerie lantern at the top.

The Emberwoken chroma for Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser removes all of the eerie purple light and replaces it with crimson, seemingly dyeing the armor of the Iron Revenant with stains of blood and triumph. This red light also appears to make the armor slightly lighter, shining with a bronze-like gleam.

Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser will likely join League’s live servers with Patch 12.23 on Dec. 7 alongside the new Winterblessed skins for Diana, Zilean, Shaco, Warwick, Swain, and Zoe. As with other skins in the Mythic Essence shop, this skin will likely only be available for a few months before it is rotated out in favor of the next addition to the Ashen Knight skin line.